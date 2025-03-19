Kanye West Features Son Saint in His New Album Amid Kim Kardashian’s Full Custody Attempt; REPORT

Kanye West recently shocked his followers by making a big announcement. The highly acclaimed rapper took to social media to release his latest album, Bully, which is dedicated to his son, Saint.

Kanye West’s new album, Bully, was released alongside different full-length versions of a film, with editing and typography done by Hype Williams.

In his first post on X, the I Wonder artist shared a link to the film soundtracked by Bully, stating that the album was not yet finished but that he wanted his listeners to enjoy it while also treating it as a test run. However, just a few hours later, Kanye posted three additional iterations of the Bully film.

In these posts, he included a “screening version,” a “post-Hype version,” and a “post-post-Hype version.”

Interestingly, in these films, Kanye West ’s son, Saint, appears in a wrestling ring, using a mallet to fend off his opponents throughout the 30-minute runtime. The wrestlers featured in the film include YOH, Toru Yano, Tiger Mask, and El Desperado from New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Moreover, this new album featuring Saint comes in the wake of Kim Kardashian’s attempt to gain full custody of the four children she shares with Kanye West, which was reported by The Express Tribune.

According to reports, multiple sources told Us Weekly that on March 18, the reality star was facing difficulties co-parenting her children with Kanye West amid his erratic public behavior.

“She is in a very tough position when she really has to co-parent with him,” an insider stated, adding that Kardashian is currently prioritizing her children’s well-being.

Another source mentioned that Kim Kardashian is concerned about Kanye West’s actions and how they could negatively impact their kids.

For those unversed, Kim Kardashian shares four children with the rapper, 47: North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.