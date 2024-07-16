'12 Years Young': Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Celebrated Daughter Penelope's Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared a delightful Instagram reel on Sunday, July 14, in celebration of her daughter Penelope’s 12th birthday. The Kardashians star, 45, gave fans an insight into all the merry celebrations that marked Penelope’s last year before she entered her teenage life.

A sweet celebration

The Instagram video began with an exquisite birthday cake adorned with 12 candles and “Happy Birthday Penelope” written on it in white icing, with flowers alongside it.

There were also sugar cookies shaped like stars and circles next to the cake. To add to the festive mood, jolly background music by Zaz, covering La Vie en Rose, played throughout the video.

Fun at the beach

The next scene showed two black Vans sneakers lying in sand, as if abandoned near the shoreline. At one point in time, Penelope and friends were seen playing in the water.

The beach was decorated with lines of pink sun loungers, complemented by umbrellas and striped towels—everything needed for a good rest on the beach. The girls’ group paraded down an alley along the coastline, capturing their enjoyment of the day.

The celebration video ended with a view of fellow beachgoers at another section of a beach and a Ferris wheel spinning behind them. Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker, commented, "Happy Birthday, Penelope," adding his own birthday wishes.

Family tributes

Kourtney, who shares Penelope with ex Scott Disick, had reposted her birthday tribute from Penelope’s 11th birthday beforehand, stating, "And just like that, she's 12." Travis Barker also celebrated Penelope’s big day by posting an image of himself helping her drum on pink-painted drums, saying, “Happy Birthday Penelope!!!”

Penelope is Kourtney’s second child, with siblings Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, from her relationship with Disick. In November 2023, Kourtney and Travis welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen. Before this marriage, Travis had three children; two sons named Landon (20) and Alabama (18), and a stepdaughter, Atiana (25).

Penelope’s beachside birthday was an outpouring of family love, underscoring another year of happy days.

