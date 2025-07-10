KPop Demon Hunters’ Soundtrack Rules Billboard Hot 100 With 7 Songs: Golden, Your Idol and More Climb Chart

KPop Demon Hunters is the one animated movie that has created a buzz on the internet in recent times. Apart from an increased viewership, the film has also stormed the Billboard Hot 100 charts, as seven of its songs make it to the list.

According to the previous media reports, the fictional boy band of the film, Saja Boys, overtook the world-famous BTS, by getting placed in the second position on Spotify.

Advertisement

The race is led by the track, Golden, by the fictional band HUNTR/X, as it climbed up 58 spots after debuting at 81. The song now stands at the 23rd position.

KPop Demon Hunters rule the Billboard Hot 100 charts

In addition to Golden, other songs that are placed on the list include Your Idol, which is currently sitting at 31, after climbing up 46 places in its second week. Moreover, the popular song by the Saja Boys, Soda Pop, is at no. 42.

HUNTR/X’s What It Sounds Like has debuted at 55, Free, by Rumi and Jinwoo stands at 58, and Takedown is positioned at 64. The soundtrack of the movie is headed for global success, as it climbed up to no. 3 from no. 8 in the second week. Moreover, Your Idol is currently trending at the first position on Spotify.

As for the movie, KPop Demon Hunters follows the story of a girl band who struggles to keep their identity of demon hunters a secret while reaching for the spotlight. Following the release of the Netflix film, the fans wondered if the makers will return for a sequel, as many unanswered questions are not responded to.

Advertisement

Previously in conversation with Shine on Media, the directors revealed, "You know, because we had to pack so much into 85 minutes, and it's a pretty big idea, and a lot of pieces, there are so many…"

Chris Applehans, the co-director of the animated film, added, "Yeah, so many unanswered questions, in a good way, and so many avenues that could be their own story that it feels like so many possibilities, so yeah."

Meanwhile, the movie recently broke the viewership record. It saw a downfall of only 6.2% in the third week, which is rare for any animated movie.

KPop Demon Hunters is available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: KPop Demon Hunters to Get a Sequel? Directors Address Possibilities of Animated Movie Returning to Netflix