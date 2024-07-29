Lady Gaga Calls Longtime Boyfriend Michael Polansky 'Fiancé' At 2024 Paris Olympics; Did She Just Announce Her Engagement?

Lady Gaga seemingly confirmed her engagement to longtime boyfriend, entrepreneur, and tech investor Michael Polansky. The singer is currently in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics, where she performed at the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26. Gaga stayed in the French capital over the weekend to watch a couple of games.

On Sunday, a video shared on French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal’s TikTok added excitement for Gaga fans, as the singer and actress was heard introducing Polansky as her fiancé to him in the clip. “Thank you, Lady Gaga, for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking,” the French PM captioned the video, seemingly taken at a venue where the swimming events are being held.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have been dating for four years

The pair were first romantically linked in 2020, when they were photographed kissing at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas.

Later, the duo were snapped together in Miami at the Super Bowl. Gaga shared a picture of them cuddled up on a yacht at the time, writing, “We had so much fun in Miami.”

The couple, per several media reports, quarantined together during the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Bad Romance singer’s house and grew close. In January 2021, Polansky joined Gaga in Washington, D.C., when she was invited to perform at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The pair also share a passion for charitable work and often collaborate on their philanthropic endeavors. They have worked together to raise funds for various causes, including the One World: Together at Home concert. Gaga also revealed during an interview with MSNBC’s Morning Joe that her man was building an app for her Born This Way Foundation, which supports mental health initiatives.

Reports that Gaga and Polansky were engaged first surfaced in April, when she was seen rocking a diamond on her ring finger.

Gaga was engaged twice previously

The House of Gucci star was previously engaged to talent agent Christian Carino. The twosome split in early 2019 after two years together. In February 2015, Gaga got engaged to Friday Night Lights star Taylor Kinney; however, the pair called it quits the following year.

On the work front, Gaga is busy as a bee, with her highly anticipated gig as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker (2019) sequel set to release this October. She also has an album on the way. The singer assured her fans that she is working “as fast as I can” to put the LP out.

As for her Friday performance in Paris, nothing was confirmed until the moment Gaga took the stage at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony to sing a rendition of the French classic Mon Truc en Plumes. “To everyone in France, thank you so much for welcoming me to your country to sing in honor of you — it's a gift I'll never forget!” the singer wrote on her social media following her act.

