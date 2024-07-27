Is Lady Gaga French? Pop Icon's Nationality Explored Amid Mon Truc En Plumes Performance At Paris Olympics 2024

Lady Gaga dazzled at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony with plumes of vibrant, Barbie pink as she sang in French. This made netizens go wild with speculations about her fluency in the language. The pop music sensation performed a beautiful rendition of Zizi Jeanmaire’s Mon Truc En Plumes—which translates to My Thing with Feathers in English.

Is Lady Gaga French?

Lady Gaga whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, befuddled everyone with her fluent French at the Olympics opening ceremony. This led many digital citizens to question whether she has French ancestry or speaks French fluently.

To set the record straight—no, Lady Gaga is not French. She comes from an Italian-American household. She was born and brought up in New York City. According to Forbes, her mother, Cynthia Louise, is inclined towards philanthropy and business, while her father, Joseph Germanotta, is an internet entrepreneur. Natali Germanotta is her younger sister.

Gaga wrote on X, "Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music—I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth—Paris."

Gaga has also confirmed on many occasions, such as late-night talk shows and other interviews, that her fluency in French isn't efficient. However, fans of the singer would recall her French lines in a handful of her songs like Love Game, Bloody Mary, Fashion, etc. For instance, most famously in her Bad Romance, she sang, "J’veux ton amour, et je veux ta revanche / J’veux ton amour."

Lady Gaga's stunning performance and her connection to France

The thirteen-time Grammy award-winning megastar of pop, Lady Gaga, appeared for the first time on stage at an event that started at 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday, which was aired again at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Art director Thomas Jolly helmed the ceremony in style, as it took place on a river rather than being held in a typical stadium.

On a staircase along the Seine River, surrounded by feathery pinkness, she sang Zizi Jeanmaire’s Mon Truc En Plumes (My Thing with Feathers). According to NBC News, her rendition seemed to pay homage to Jeanmaire’s iconic performance on the Ed Sullivan Show.

The Bad Romance hitmaker stated on X, "I bet you didn’t know I used to dance at a 60’s French party on the Lower East Side when I was first starting out! I hope you love this performance as much as I do. And to everyone in France, thank you so much for welcoming me to your country to sing in honor of you—it’s a gift I’ll never forget!"

She then congratulated all the athletes, adding, "It is my supreme honor to sing for you and cheer you on!! Watching the Olympic Games always makes me cry! Your talent is unimaginable. Let the games begin!"

Initial reports from the French media indicated that Lady Gaga would be performing a second time in the ceremony next to Céline Dion. However, that wasn't true. Despite suffering from stiff-person syndrome, Dion delivered an intense solo performance of Hymne à l’amour.

