'I Could Have Never...': Lady Gaga Reveals Mom Cynthia Told Her She'd Marry Michael Polansky Right After They Met

In a candid October Vogue cover story, Lady Gaga opened up about her relationship with her fiancé, Michael Polansky, revealing that her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, had a premonition about their future together before they even met. Gaga, 38, was initially surprised by her mother's foresight, but as their love story unfolded, it became clear that Cynthia’s instincts were spot on.

Cynthia Germanotta’s Matchmaking Role in Gaga and Polansky’s Relationship

Lady Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, shared that her mom met Polansky through their philanthropic work and quickly predicted he would become her husband. “My mom met him and said, ‘I think I just met your husband,’” Gaga recalled. Shocked at first, the Born This Way singer admitted she wasn’t ready for such a commitment at the time. However, as fate would have it, Gaga and Polansky were introduced at Sean Parker's birthday party in December 2019, and the connection was immediate.

A Relationship Born During the Pandemic

Gaga and Polansky’s relationship deepened during the COVID-19 pandemic, as he moved into her Malibu home for quarantine. Gaga reflected on how the downtime allowed her to focus on their relationship, saying, “I met this totally supportive, loving human being who wanted to get to know me — outside of Lady Gaga.” Polansky, a tech investor, even encouraged her to return to pop music, telling her, “Babe, I love you. You need to make pop music.”

Advertisement

Now engaged after five years of dating, Gaga and Polansky have kept much of their relationship private. However, the A Star Is Born actress expressed her happiness with her fiancé, saying, “He’s not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other. I’m just, like, so happy.” Their engagement was first shared at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Gaga performed at the opening ceremony.

ALSO READ: Joker: Folie à Deux Star Lady Gaga Reveals How She Met Her Partner Michael Polansky; 'We Had The Most Amazing...'