Landman Season 1, Episode 4: Release Date, Time, And What To Expect

Landman Season 1, Episode 4 is set to release on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 03:00 am ET on Paramount+. The episode will follow the show's ongoing weekly release schedule, with new episodes airing every Sunday until the season finale on January 12, 2025.

This marks the fourth episode of the drama series, which has been capturing the attention of viewers since its debut on November 17, 2024. As the season unfolds, the stakes in the oil industry, and in the lives of its characters, continue to rise.

In the upcoming episode, fans can expect to see Tommy Norris facing even more pressure, both in his professional life and personal relationships. The events of Episode 3 left Tommy in a complicated position, and Episode 4 will continue to explore the consequences of those challenges.

One of the key developments is the unexpected shift in Tommy’s relationships, especially as Rebecca Savage, once an adversary, comes to his defense. This new dynamic promises to add layers of intrigue and tension to the storyline.

At the same time, Cooper Norris, who is still recovering from the oil rig explosion, will face a new mystery. He receives an enigmatic phone call that could have major implications for his future.

Landman has quickly gained a following, thanks to its portrayal of the West Texas oil industry and its focus on the Norris family. The series, based on the Boomtown podcast, offers an in-depth look at the personal and professional challenges faced by those working in the high-stakes world of oil.

The show's intricate plot and nuanced characters have kept viewers hooked, making it one of the most talked-about dramas on Paramount+.

The first season of Landman consists of 10 episodes, with each one providing a glimpse into the complex world of the oil business. From tense family dynamics to the constant pressures of the industry, the show balances personal conflict with larger societal issues.

With its weekly release format, the series has become a must-watch for those who enjoy gripping dramas that explore both personal and professional stakes.

Before Episode 4 airs, it’s helpful to recap what happened in the previous episode, Hell Has a Front Yard. In Episode 3, viewers watched as Cooper Norris tried to integrate himself into a new oil crew following the explosion that left him injured.

Meanwhile, Tommy Norris found himself entangled in family drama. His ex-wife, Angela, arrived in town, bringing with her a wave of tension. Despite Tommy's attempts to keep the peace, Angela’s behavior escalated, complicating his already chaotic life.

Additionally, Episode 3 saw Monty Miller making a critical decision to kill the well, a move with both emotional and financial consequences.

The episode explored the tough choices that individuals in the oil industry must make and how these decisions affect their lives beyond just the business. By the end of Episode 3, the pressure on both Tommy and Cooper had mounted, setting the stage for even more intense developments in Episode 4.

