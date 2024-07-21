Larry Birkhead Delights Fans With 2007 Larry King Live Throwback Featuring Baby Dannielynn; See Post

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death by drug overdose

Larry Birkhead took a walk down memory lane as the actor posted a throwback photo of him with his 17-year-old daughter Dannielynn Birkhead when she was just a baby during their appearance on Larry King Live back in 2007 on July 20, 2024. In the image, which was shared on Larry's Instagram Stories, he held up a baby Dannielynn, who looked adorable in a sundress, as he sat opposite late host King at his famous desk on the show.

At the bottom of the image was an autographed message from King in which the visible part seemed to read, “For Larry, Dannielyln xo.” Baby bottles and heart emojis were added over the image by Larry in a playful reference to Dannielynn's young age at the time of the photograph.

More about the time when Dannielynn Birkhead appeared on Larry King Live

Larry Birkhead graced the show with Dannielynn, who is also the daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith, on Larry King Live in September 2007 when she was just a year old. The duo's appearance on the show came seven months after Smith died aged 39 from an accidental drug overdose.

In addition, According to PEOPLE, Smith had reportedly claimed before her death that her partner, Howard K. Stern, was Dannielynn's father. However, a court battle later established that Larry Birkhead was Dannielynn's biological father, and he was granted custody of her.

Meanwhile, the father-daughter pair also appeared on Larry King Live yet again in 2009. While Larry and Dannielynn are generally private about their personal lives, they occasionally give their fans and followers a glimpse of their adventures together on their joint account on Instagram.

More about Dannielynn Birkhead

Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead welcomed their daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, in 2006. As of 2024 the 17-year-old girl's senior year of high school is right around the corner. And with plans to attend college, she's taken her studies seriously. Moreover, During a previous interview with PEOPLE, Birkhead said Dannielynn is considering a career in forensics.

According to E News, Larry has described his no-longer-so-little girl as fearless, the type of person who accepts all the twists, turns and heart-dropping falls that come her way in an interview with them. He added that aside from her academic life, she spends time watching makeup tutorials and dreams of one day starting her own cosmetics or clothing line.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

