Liam Payne Death: 1D Star's 'Erratic Behavior' Ramped Up After Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Left Argentina, Source Claims

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death and substance abuse

Liam Payne’s "erratic behavior started ramping up" after his girlfriend Kate Cassidy left their Argentina vacation days ahead of his death, according to a source close to the late singer's girlfriend. On October 16, the One Direction alum fell to his death after jumping off a third-floor balcony at CasaSur Hotel, in Buenos Aires.

"Like you could see from the Snapchat videos, he was a different person around her," an insider source told PEOPLE. Earlier, another source close to Cassidy revealed that she was a huge support to Payne when he was embroiled in legal issues with his ex-fiancee Maya Henry. "She had been super supportive of him through all the legal drama and very much stood by him," as per the source.

The couple were first spotted together in October 2022. Although they kept their relationship private, Cassidy shared glimpses of their relationship through social media, from posting their rare red-carpet appearances to selfies of their private moments.

Sources told ABC News that the singer had multiple drugs in his body including “pink cocaine” — a recreational drug, usually a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine, and MDMA as per the National Capital Poison Center.

According to the outlet, "an improvised aluminum pipe" was used to ingest those drugs and was reportedly recovered from Payne’s hotel room. After his tragic demise, Buenos Aires police found his room in a disaster. Upon further investigation by law enforcement drugs were recovered from his room including clonazepam, energy supplements, and other over-the-counter drugs along with “broken” items scattered around.

As per the official preliminary report, Payne succumbed to multiple injuries and "internal and external" hemorrhages, caused by his fall. The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office confirmed to PEOPLE that 25 injuries sustained by the late singer were "compatible with those caused by a fall from a height," and capable of causing his death.

Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear whom he shared with his ex-partner and Girls Aloud star Cheryl. She took to Instagram to pay tribute to her son’s father and call out media exploitation while requesting peace and privacy for his family and loved ones.