Liam Payne Funeral: Cheryl Cole Arrives At St. Mary’s Church To Pay Last Respects To Her Ex-Boyfriend

Cheryl Cole arrived at St. Mary’s Church to attend the funeral services of her ex-boyfriend, Liam Payne. They dated for two years, from 2015 to 2017, and shared a son, who turned seven this year.

As the singer attended the ceremony, she was clicked without her son, but the church decor included a flower arrangement with the word “daddy.”

Cole and the late singer first met on the sets of X-Factor UK, where the latter was a contestant, and Cheryl took the judges’ seat. The Call My Name singer was accompanied by her bandmates Kimberly Walsh and Nicola Roberts.

The musician donned a black coat and heels, and she wore sunglasses on her head as she walked through the photographers.

Cole joined Payne’s parents, siblings, and friends at the church as the coffin was carried in to mourn. Previously, the mother of the 7-year-old put out a statement following the late musician's death and asked her followers to provide privacy to her and Bear, who is never going to see his father again.

The statement read, “As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event and work through my grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.”

She further added, “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity; he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

Payne and Cole had been quite protective of their son and mostly kept him out of the public eye. However, that did not stop the 31-year-old from talking about how good Cole is as a mother. In multiple interviews, the former boy band member talked about embracing fatherhood at a young age.

He revealed, “I was so excited for him to be born that I was actually worried [that] I wouldn’t love him enough.”

Further speaking about the mother of his child, Payne said, “The relationship we have now as friends has only grown more. We broke up for a reason and now she gives me full autonomy of my life and to do what I do and I know [Bear’s] taken care of. He is all she cares about and I couldn’t ask for more.”

Liam passed away at the age of 31 after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires. The One Direction member was laid to rest in London after a month of his death.

