How Long Were Liam Payne And Cheryl Cole Together? Inside Their Relationship From X-Factor Stage To Co-Parents Amid 1D Star's Death

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole’s relationship was one of the most talked-about celebrity romances in the UK. First meeting on The X Factor in 2008, they reconnected years later, overcoming scrutiny due to their age gap and personal challenges. Together, they had a son, Bear, but ultimately separated in 2018. Despite their split, they remained committed to co-parenting.

In 2023, Liam Payne made headlines again, but this time due to his health struggles. The former One Direction star has been open about his battles with mental health and addiction. His recent hospitalization highlighted the toll fame has taken on him over the years. Throughout these challenges, Cheryl has reportedly remained supportive, especially in their shared role as co-parents.

Liam and Cheryl’s relationship officially began in early 2016, though they had met years earlier. At that time, Liam had just wrapped up his career with One Direction, and Cheryl had recently ended her second marriage. The couple’s romance quickly became public knowledge when they appeared together at various events, sparking media attention due to their 10-year age difference.

Despite the pressure, they seemed to thrive in each other’s company. In March 2017, they welcomed their son, Bear, into the world. Liam spoke openly about how becoming a father had transformed his life, marking Bear’s birth as one of his proudest moments.

The couple, however, soon faced strains in their relationship. By mid-2018, both Liam and Cheryl acknowledged that while they loved each other, maintaining their relationship had become difficult due to their hectic careers and personal differences. In July 2018, they announced their split but emphasized that their priority remained their son, Bear.

Even after their separation, Liam has publicly expressed his gratitude for Cheryl, particularly in how they’ve managed to co-parent successfully. Their focus remained on providing stability for Bear, as they worked on maintaining a positive relationship.

In recent years, Liam Payne has faced significant personal challenges, including struggles with addiction and mental health. In September 2023, he was hospitalized for serious kidney issues, raising concerns about his well-being. This followed a difficult period in which Liam spoke about the pressures of fame, especially following One Direction’s massive success.

Cheryl, though no longer romantically involved with Liam, continues to play an important role in his life, particularly through their shared parenting responsibilities. According to reports, Cheryl has been a pillar of support, especially as Liam works through his health concerns.

