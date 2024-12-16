Liam Payne's Death: Hotel Waiter Confesses He Did Cocaine With One Direction Singer Before Fatal Fall, Claims Being Offered Cash, Portrait, And More

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of drugs and an individual's death.

Shocking new details have emerged about Liam Payne's death from a CasaSur Palermo Hotel waiter who admitted to doing drugs with the singer prior to his fatal fall from the balcony of his room on October 16th, 2024.

In the documentary, TMZ Investigates: Liam Payne: Who's to Blame? The 24-year-old Argentinian waiter, Braian Paiz, allegedly spent two nights with the One Direction singer in his Buenos Aires hotel room, having cocaine and whiskey a few days before the tragedy.

Paiz confessed to having shared substances with the Strip That Down singer but denied his involvement in supplying them and categorically rejected claims of being involved in his death as a drug supplier. Opening up to the outlet, Paiz said, "They say I'm the dealer, that I carry drugs, that I sold them, and the truth is that no, no, I didn't sell them."

As narrated by Paiz, he claimed that Payne offered him cash and a Rolex watch, which he declined, instead accepting a portrait the singer drew of him. The waiter claimed that the hotel room had drugs and paraphernalia scattered everywhere.

He recounted, "Yeah, there was. There was cocaine—there wasn't even a lot of it, but we had some with whiskey. The second night too. The soap box and some aluminum foil was already there—drugs scattered everywhere."

Paiz further stressed that he did not take any of the aforementioned offerings from the singer except his portrait. He told the outlet, "I didn't accept it. I didn't accept anything, just a drawing that he drew, which were part of my eyes, nose mouth."

Prosecutors have connected five people with Liam's fatal fall, one of them including Paiz. One month after the incident, he was laid to rest in southeast England.

Meanwhile, Braian Paiz remained adamant about his stance and claimed that he neither was responsible for supplying the drugs nor had any involvement whatsoever with Liam Payne's tragic end.

