What Is Pink Cocaine? Here's All About Deadly Substance Allegedly Found In Late 1D Star Liam Payne's System

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of drugs, sexual abuse, rape, and an individual's death.

One Direction member Liam Payne's untimely death has put the deadly drug dubbed “Pink Cocaine” in the limelight. The late Liam, who died due to a fall from his hotel room balcony, is believed to have had this drug along with crack, cocaine, meth, etc., in his system, as per media reports. But that is not the only case that has made this drug the talk of the town. Sean Diddy Combs has also been linked with this substance.

But what exactly is Pink Cocaine? It is a general term for a drug cocktail that can contain meth, ketamine, ecstasy (MDMA), benzodiazepines, caffeine, and crack, and is often used as a party drug. This substance has hallucinogenic and dissociative properties and is consumed as a pill or snorted in powder form. It owes its color to the addition of food dye or strawberry flavoring.

Despite its name, it seldom contains cocaine. "It's usually a mix of what people would consider uppers and downers. You really don't know what you're getting when you are using pink cocaine," comments toxicologist Dr. Adam Berman of the Emergency Medicine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, as per People.

The UK Addiction Treatment Centres note that pink cocaine abuse leads to hallucinations, euphoric highs, and other sensory disorientation. It is said to have both stimulant and psychedelic experiences that make this drug special, unlike the use of normal cocaine.

As per The Guardian, this drug seems to have first appeared in Colombia’s streets in 2010, after which it spread throughout Latin America’s nightclubs and in countries such as Argentina and Venezuela. Subsequently, it spread rapidly in the nightlife of the US and Europe, especially Spain.

Also known as “tusi” or “tuci,” this deadly substance has been used in multiple cases within lawsuits against Sean Diddy Combs for drugging and sexual assault. One of his victims reportedly accused him of using ketamine to drug her, which can cause a state of sedation and amnesia. Diddy has also been accused of drugging and raping minors.

The National Capital Poison Center brings attention to the fact that people while high on this drug ‘have suffered from physical and sexual abuse as well as traumatic injuries. Abuse also extends to violent sexual and other form of aggressive behavior.

Pink Cocaine has many names, such as cocaina rosada, pink powder, Eros, Venus, Tusi, etc. The word ‘tusi’ derives from the compound ‘2-CB’, which is a category of various psychedelics but the drug does not usually contain cocaine. That same drug was also in the system of Liam Payne after his death at the age of 31 on October 16, 2024, in Argentina.

