Robbie Williams Has A Special Request For Music Industry Community Following Liam Payne’s Death; Read Inside

Robbie Williams has a special request for the music industry following the death of former boy band member Liam Payne. He requested the people from the music industry to come together and create a support group to help the young artists grow.

The musician too began his career at the age of 16 by being a part of the pop band Take That. The singer revealed that he believes that there should be a “think tank of empathetic and compassionate creatives” who would get together and “protect people.”

In his conversation with the UK Express Newspaper, Williams revealed that he is beginning to understand that fame is not the only element to survive in the industry and, hence, would take an initiative to help the upcoming artists.

He explained, “If you are following the story closely, we are beginning to understand, maybe on a subconscious level more than conscious level, that fame isn’t a fix-all.

The British native further added, “Some are lucky to get through to the other end, but a lot don’t. I would hope that something is done in Liam’s name to protect people, whatever that means.”

ALSO READ: Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Criticizes Viral Post, Claims Her Late Father Didn't Own Pet Monkey: 'It’s Been Brought To My Attention...'

Meanwhile, Williams struggles with the fame and popularity shown in the Netflix documentary series, which was dropped on the streaming platform last year.

The series showcased the musician's struggle to find his place and his individuality as a member of a group and later as an individual as he went through a dark phase with his mental health challenges.

Advertisement

As for Payne, the young singer passed away at the age of 31 after falling off the balcony located on the third floor.

The One Direction band member was in Buenos Aires to support his friend Niall Horan, who performed in Argentina on October 2. The late singer was in the country till October 16, the day he was declared dead following the fatal injuries.

Liam Payne was laid to rest in London on November 20.

ALSO READ: Robbie Williams Is Out To Prove Himself In Latest Trailer For Better Man; See Here