Liam Payne's First Posthumous Single Do No Wrong To Be Released On THIS Date By Sam Pounds

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death and drug use.

Liam Payne’s first-ever posthumous music album will soon be released! Following the death of the One Direction alum, his long-time collaborator Sam Pounds will launch their unreleased duet Do No Wrong on November 1. "I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed," he wrote on X on October 28. "I pray angels will comfort you all every day while listening," he added.

Pounds further explained that the song would also serve as a consolation for the late musician’s son Bear, whom he shared with his ex-partner Cheryl Cole, his sister Ruth Gibbins, and the rest of his family. Pounds hopes that the music will eclipse the “negative echoes” that have lately been surrounding the family.

"I pray supernatural positive healing power will embrace every one of you," he added. Payne's tragic demise occurred when he fell off a third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina and cracked his head upon collision. A preliminary toxicology report confirmed that the singer was under the influence of drugs, most prominently Pink Cocaine, which is believed to be a hallucinogenic substance.

His passing on October 16 31 sent shockwaves across the world, which was followed by an outpouring of condolences and tributes. The Strip That Down singer’s sister shared a tribute upon his death on October 19, writing, "I'm sorry I couldn't save you."

Advertisement

“I don't feel this world was good enough or kind enough to you, and quite often over the last few years, you've had to really try hard to overcome all that was being aimed at you," she wrote, adding that all the singer wanted was to feel loved and make people happy with his music.

Payne’s former One Direction bandmates — Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Harry Styles — shared heartfelt tributes over the devastating news, explaining their respective bonds with the late singer. Zayn also postponed his upcoming tour in the wake of Payne’s demise.