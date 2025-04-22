Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Shares Unseen VIDEO of Late Singer in Emotional Post: ‘In Another Life, Maybe…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, shared an emotional video of herself and the late singer from days before the former band member’s tragic death. Cassidy posted the heartfelt clip on her social media account, where the couple was seen sitting on either end of the bench and eventually came together for a hug and kisses.

Advertisement

The duo were dressed in casuals, with the Strip That Down crooner donning a black t-shirt, cap and beige pants. As for Kate, she opted for a dark grey sweater with white pants.

As the duo ran towards the camera together, Sophia Fredskild's version of In Another Life played in the background. The lyrics of the song go, “In another life, maybe it was you and me. Maybe there we loved each other, right? And we were happy together.” It further reads, “Maybe in that life, we did all the things we said we would.”

The fans of the late singer reacted to the video, where one of the users wished for Cassidy to be Payne’s bride in every lifetime. In response, Kate wrote, “Wow” with a sad face emoji.

Cassidy made an appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast, where she talked about her last conversation with Payne before the latter passed away in October 2024.

Advertisement

Speaking with the podcast host, Kate recalled, “I remember sitting there with him and I was going on and on and on about how much I love him and he laughed and interrupted me was like: ‘Kate you're gonna miss your flight your car is in the driveway.’”

The Night Changes singer died after falling from his hotel room balcony, located on the third floor. The Buenos Aires authorities revealed that the musician had succumbed to injuries in his head.

ALSO READ: Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Recalls ‘Beautiful Moment’ Before Singer’s Demise and How It Brings Her Pain