Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Eyes Reality TV Roles Following Singer’s Death; Reveals Project She’d ‘Love’ to Do

Kate Cassidy is trying to move on after Liam Payne’s tragic passing. It has been months since her musician boyfriend's fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina in October 2024. Although the model is still struggling to accept the One Direction alum’s death, she wants to honor his memory by increasing her presence on UK television.

A source told The Sun that the influencer wants to rebuild her life and has been eyeing reality TV roles to get started. The source claimed that Cassidy is bravely mourning and healing while “amazing” opportunities are pouring in.

She is reportedly being “flooded” with offers and is considering all her options. However, there is one particular project she has been especially interested in. The source claimed that she “would love to do” ITV’s reality show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The show was her and Payne’s favorite program to watch together. They allegedly discussed how much they would love to go into the jungle. The reality show brings celebrities into a jungle without any comforts or equipment, and the goal is to compete against each other to win.

Cassidy believes that taking part in the show would be a way to pay homage to her memories of Payne. The source alleged that, although nothing has been finalized, the model will be seen on television soon enough.

During her first TV interview after the singer’s tragic death, Cassidy teared up while remembering her late beau. She admitted to having difficulty accepting his death and referring to him in the past tense. “When I do refer to him in the past tense, it almost stings that little bit more because… it just… it's more official,” she added.