Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend Calls Him ‘Diabolical’ for Dumping Her on Mother’s Day; Accuses Rapper of Physical Abuse

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical abuse.

Lil Wayne’s girlfriend, Denise Bidot, slammed the “diabolical” rapper on social media. On Sunday, May 11, Bidot took to her Instagram story to announce that Wayne broke up with her over text and allegedly kicked her and her 16-year-old daughter, Joselyn Adams, out of his home.

“Breaking up with someone on Mothers Day is diabolical,” she wrote. “Prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith,” the plus-size model added. This post was followed by a video in which she detailed the series of events that went down between the now former couple.

She alleged that the rapper kicked her out on Mother’s Day while she was recovering from her surgery. “I am five weeks out from a full mommy makeover. I can’t even lift boxes,” she said in the since-deleted video.

But Wayne was not considerate of her or her daughter. She added that her daughter’s birthday is next weekend, and she’ll be off to New York this week for the Sports Illustrated press. “When I tell you that I am absolutely unsure on how to even process my emotions,” Bidot added.

She urged her followers to recommend attorneys in case the scenario spirals out of control. She alleged that the rapper flew in two other women in addition to the “plethora” he already has.

The body diversity advocate added that she has been nothing but supportive and loved him unconditionally. Whereas he uprooted her from New York, where she was previously located, and flew her all the way to Los Angeles, only to dump her out of the blue.

“Like, that’s crazy, you guys. Like, these men really be taking advantage,” she added. The model also accused the rapper of physical abuse. In the video, she claimed that the man “laid a f**king hand on me.”

She went on to allege that he has been physically abusive to other women as well.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.