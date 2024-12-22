Lizzo Breaks Silence On Sexual Harassment Lawsuit; Denies Claims After Being Dismissed From Separate Case

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment.

Lizzo, the Grammy-winning artist, has publicly responded to accusations of sexual misconduct, weight-shaming, and creating a hostile work environment following a lawsuit filed by her former dancers.

This is her first in-depth interview since the allegations surfaced. Lizzo's response illuminates her perspective. She shares her feelings of being blindsided by the lawsuits while defending her actions and reputation.

In August 2023, three of Lizzo's former dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, filed a lawsuit against the singer in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The plaintiffs, who had been part of Lizzo's 2022 show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, alleged mistreatment on the job, including sexual harassment, weight-shaming, and abusive behavior during rehearsals. According to the lawsuit, Davis and Williams were fired from the show, while Rodriguez resigned earlier in 2023.

The lawsuit also detailed an incident during a trip to Amsterdam, where the dancers were reportedly pressured to participate in inappropriate activities at a strip club. Davis claimed that Lizzo coerced her into touching a performer's breasts despite her repeated refusals.

The plaintiffs' lawyer, Ron Zambrano, criticized Lizzo's actions, stating, "The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly."

In her first public response, Lizzo stated that she was blindsided by the lawsuit. During an appearance on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, the singer described her pain after the accusations came to light, especially since these dancers were people she had given opportunities to and respected.

Advertisement

"I was very deeply hurt," Lizzo said. "Because these were three ex-dancers, so they weren't on the tour. They didn't, like, finish the tour out with us. But even regardless of that, these were people that I gave opportunities to. These were people that I liked and appreciated as dancers, respected them as dancers."

Despite the legal challenges, Lizzo maintains her innocence, claiming that she did nothing wrong and has no regrets, but she does have this learned experience that is preparing her for her new role as boss. She also stated that she had no ill will toward her former dancers, even if her management approach was not always perfect.

The lawsuit also alleged that Lizzo subjected the dancers to harsh working conditions, including grueling 12-hour rehearsals. Lizzo was accused of creating an environment where dancers feared losing their jobs if they didn't meet her standards.

"Some of these claims...there are so many inconsistencies and just things that never happened," Lizzo commented, refuting the allegations of workplace mistreatment.

Advertisement

Lizzo acknowledged that she learned valuable lessons from the experience as a boss and promised to approach leadership differently in the future. She stated that she would approach her employees differently in the future rather than treating them as friends.

In a separate legal matter, Lizzo was recently dismissed from a lawsuit filed by her former wardrobe designer, Asha Daniels. Daniels had accused the singer of harassment, but the case was thrown out earlier this month.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Did Ryan Reynolds Block Justin Baldoni Months Before Blake Lively's Lawsuit? Find Out Here