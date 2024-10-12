Lizzo Is Trying Hard To Lose Weight, While Some Mean Comments Drag Her Into Unhealthy Diet; Source

Lizzo is currently facing a critical period in her life as she battles to stay healthy and avoid future health issues. While she strives to lose weight, the journey has its ups and downs, and at times, she finds herself emotionally affected by mean comments, according to an insider.

A source recently shared insights about the About Damn Time singer's weight loss efforts, stating that she is determined to "save her life." Speaking to Life & Style, the source also mentioned that the artist is aware that if she does not lose some pounds, “she could very well wind up dead."

As per the insider, Lizzo is fighting strongly as she does not want to step into the future having diabetes and a few similar health scares, putting her own life in danger. However, the insider also went on to add that the Exactly How I Feel artist finds it difficult to stick to her diet and avoid her favorite foods like chips, soda, and desserts.

Negative comments on social media can trigger her desire for comfort food, such as a pint of ice cream, to help cope with her feelings.The source close to the songstress, who has given us fabulous tracks such as Better in Color and Break Up Twice, went on to add that thankfully, her friends and loved ones are supportive, assisting her with her health journey.

On September 30, 2024, Melissa Jefferson, which is the real name of Lizzo, uploaded a video on TikTok depicting her weight loss journey.

In the clip, the highly acclaimed songstress expressed a serious mood, captioning it, “I overate yesterday and I’m feeling really bad about it. “

Her on-screen text emphasized the importance of self-care, stating that while her body needs nourishment and comfort, her mind deserves the same treatment.

Back on September 5, another source had stated to Life & Style that the Cuz I Love You songstress had lost more than 60 pounds while also becoming more dedicated to showing her fans her vulnerable side as well as her strong aspect towards life.

