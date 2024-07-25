Lord of the Rings Season 2 to Introduce New Characters; From Kevin Eldon to Amelia Kenworthy See Who's Joining the Cast

As the highly anticipated edition of this year’s Comic-Con approaches, fans of Prime Video’s fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are eagerly awaiting news about its next installment. Although the second season was originally ordered in 2019, the pandemic delayed the production schedule.

Ahead of the Comic-Con panel, new details have emerged about the fresh faces joining the cast for Season 2. Here’s a preview of the new characters to expect in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.

Kevin Aldon joins the cast as Narvin

English actor Kevin Eldon will play the character of Narvin, a Dwarf of Khazad-dûm. An expert in smithing, Narvin was referred to as a “craftsman” by J.R.R. Tolkien, the brains behind the LOR verse. Eldon’s character is a good friend of Celebrimbor, the lord of Eregion, who together created the door of Durin on the west side of Khazad-dûm. Whilst he has only been mentioned in the appendices of Tolkien's work, Owain Arthur, who plays Prince Durin IV of the aforementioned kingdom, assures that the character has been aptly brought out on the small screen.

“J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay had little to go on, but I think we have successfully turned this footnote into a flesh-and-blood character,” says Arthur, additionally confirming that the character also plays a good advisor in the upcoming show.

Elson, while speaking about Narvin, reveals that he would face an extreme dilemma in the show but will go through an interesting journey.

Other noted additions to the second season

British actress Selina Lo will play Rían, one of the finest archers in Lindon. As a recruit of Elrond’s recently formed band of warrior-elves, her courage and aim will prove to be invaluable strength in the battle for Eregion between the Saurons and Elves of the region.

Star Calam Lynch will portray Camnir on the show, a noted Elven map maker with a talent for navigating the woods of Eriador. His capabilities would be tested when asked to chart out an alternate route to Eregion, and Elrond’s band of warrior-elves is met with an unexpected challenge en route.

Popular theatre actress Amelia Kenworthy will bring Mirdania to the screen, a protege to master craftsman Celebrimbor. Her loyalty will be put to the test when an unexpected visitor comes to Eregion.

