She Was So Confessional': Emmy Russell Praises The Vulnerability In Grandmom Loretta Lynn's Songs

American Idol contestant Emmy Russell spoke about how her grandmother Loretta Lynn inspired her musical journey. Emmy revealed in a recent interview how she was inspired to use music as a creative outlet for dealing with pain. The singer who has made it to the Top 24 on the ongoing American Idol season praised Loretta Lynn in a recent interview. Here’s what the ‘Skinny’ singer said about her late grandmother, Loretta Lynn.

Emmy Russel praises grandmother Loretta Lynn

Emmy Russell who is one of the Top 24 contestants in American Idol is related to the late country music singer Loretta Lynn. Emmy gushed about her grandmother’s musical talent in a recent interview and explained how it affected her own musical journey. Russell praised her late grandmother for her ability to write beautifully about what she was going through and translate that into her songs. Emmy said she hoped that one day she could achieve the same with her music.

"Seeing how she was so confessional in her songs. She was probably known as 'my husband's cheating on me 24/7' and she stayed,” Emmy told People magazine. She pointed out that what she “picked up on” as a writer was the “vulnerability” in her maternal grandmother’ songs. The singer explained how Loretta “served” the audience with “her truth” through her songs. She elaborated saying, “You really can only connect with people whenever you really are yourself. And so I think that's what I learned.”

ALSO READ: 'It Wasn't Like A Huge Shock': Luke Bryan Reacts To Fellow Judge Katy Perry Leaving American Idol

Emmy talks about her song Skinny

Emmy wrote a song about her eating disorder called ‘Skinny’ by learning from her grandmother’s songwriting process. The singer said that ‘Skinny’ would be her go-to song for performing because she feels like a lot of people have “connected” with the track. Russell added, "Just being open with my experiences in life, hoping that people don't feel so alone." Emmy also told the publication how performing the song set her on her journey toward healing because the song was about her experiences.

Russell also spoke about how she is certain her grandmother would be “really proud” of her. "She'd be just like, 'About time, honey.' That's all I hear her saying. 'About time, honey. You have it in you,'” the singer said. Emmy also shared what her grandmother kept telling her growing up, “God doesn't give a plumber tools not to use.' And so it's like, if God gives you a gift, don't just throw it away.” Russel also spoke about how her favorite time with her grandmother was when she lived with her.

The contestant revealed that she would be “open” to singing one of her grandmother's songs on the show. When asked if she had a pick, she replied, "I love 'Coal Miner's Daughter,' just because it's her story. I would probably have to change it up." The singer said she would continue “creating truthful art,” regardless of what happens on American Idol.

Russell also revealed that she intends to keep writing if it means writing the song for herself to sing or for other people, the singer has no intentions of stopping anytime soon. She opened up about how competing on the reality show has made her realize that she wants to keep doing this for the rest of her life.

ALSO READ: Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll Open Up On Their Career Amid American Idol's Top 24; See What They Had to Say