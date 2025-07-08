Love Island USA Season 7: Will Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen End Up Together? Exploring Couple’s Relationship Timeline

Love Island USA season 7 has kept the fans hooked to the screens with drama intensifying with every new episode. In the 30th episode, Cierra Ortega took a sudden exit from the show, leaving her connection, Nic Vansteenberghe, single. While the fans wondered if the latter would be recoupled with one of the existing contestants, or a wildcard entry would be linked with him.

However, in a new twist, Vansteenberge rekindled his romance with Olandria, who considered their second chance together to be fate. While Nic went on to explore his connection with Ortega, his chemistry with Olandria is what caught the audience’s attention.

The host, Ariana Madix, also went on to admit that she wished Nic and Olandria got a chance again to explore their relationship.

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen’s relationship timeline

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen got together in the first week of Love Island season 7, as they secretly explored their connection outside of their partners, Belle-A and Taylor Williams. Nic kissed Olandria, and Ariana even went on to tease the former to wipe his mouth, or his connection might know how passionately the duo made out.

In the second week, the Nic-Carthen connection was brought up again during the lumberjack-inspired challenge. Though Vansteenberghe was with Cierra at the time, he went all in on the kiss with Olandria, and also called her “sexy” in a confession.

During the Casa Amor week, both Vansteenberghe and Carthen were eliminated because no couple voted for them to be together. However, the producers gave them a chance to get back into the villa if they officially coupled up. But they split up before all the Casa Amor girls returned.

In the past episodes, with Cierra Ortega no longer a part of the show, Carthen and Vansteenberghe have gotten back together.

