Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 32 Release: Date, Time, Streaming Details, What to Expect and More

With Cierra Ortega’s sudden exit causing an uproar in the villa and the last few days of the participants in the house, there’s more tension in the air every day. More dumping and eliminations on the way are turning it into a fierce competition among the Love Island USA Season 7 contestants. Episode 32 will release on July 8 at 9 pm ET, allowing more feelings and chaos to unfold.

Love Island USA Season 7 release schedule

With Ariana Madix hosting this year, things have been anything but calm in the villa. Love Island USA Season 7 has been airing new episodes every day on Peacock, except on Wednesdays. After premiering on June 3, it has been a wild ride this season for the program, with new love lines being formed every day.

What’s happening on Love Island USA Season 7?

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen have taken their relationship to the next step, as more fun awaits for the pairing, it remains to be seen whether they’ll walk to the finish line together. And if not, who will betray whom in the upcoming episodes?

Other pairings that have grabbed interest include Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, as well as Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley, who have achieved new steps in their growing relationships. However, nothing can be said about their loyalties to each other, with past flames just looming in the background, threatening to take over with any misstep.

Love Island USA Season 7 episode 32 will release on July 8 at 9 pm ET and 6 pm PT on Peacock. Moreover, for fans of the show, it is important to know that the Love Island USA Season 7 finale will air on Sunday, July 13 at 9 pm ET on Peacock, where viewers will be able ti find out who walks away with the prize money.

