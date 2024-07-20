Love Island's Daia McGhee Shares on How She Dealt With Backlash From Casa Amor Drama

With clips going viral on social media after almost every episode, the latest season of the Peacock reality television series Love Island USA has become a must-see this summer. One of the dramatic aspects of the show is the Casa Amor bombshells, and Dais McGhee has shed some more light on it.

The Love Island USA Season 6 star showed up at the villa in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji, looking like a Casa Amor bombshell in an attempt to win Kordell Beckham over. She did get together with Kordell, but soon after, there were accusations that her intention was to date his NFL star brother, Odell Beckham Jr., with his help. Let’s take a look at where it started, why she received backlash, and how she dealt with it.

What are Daia McGhee’s tweets about?

Besides McGhee trying to break up a couple, the show producers further added to the tension by purportedly showing the islanders a "photoshopped" tweet of McGhee's flirtatious remark on Odell's picture. After facing a lot of criticism over the tweet, Daia has now addressed the rumors.

McGhee criticized the producers in a subsequent interview with Today for displaying the phony tweet, saying, “They could have definitely easily checked if it was fake or not. Obviously, it caused a little bit more drama, so I understand why they put it in.” She claimed this was the “real story.”

“I actually have the photos up and everything. I didn’t know what they were talking about,” she continued. Since the participants don't have access to social media at the villa, McGhee said she wasn't sure what they meant when they said that she had previously commented on one of Kordell’s brother's pictures. “But I genuinely knew that I didn’t, which is why I was so confused...I didn’t really understand it. But then, getting out of the villa, I got to see the actual fake comment,” she added.

What is the actual story?

McGhee made it clear that while she did comment on Beckham Jr.'s photo, it was in no way flirtatious. In the interview, she clarified that the only time she would have ever commented on his brother in a picture was when it involved her former boyfriend, as they had gone to dinner together.

Since they were unable to access social media in the villa, McGhee stated that she was unaware of the specific photo being discussed during her appearance on the show. However, it became evident that the tweet that was included on the show was 'false' after she left the island.

About Daia McGhee and Kordell Beckham’s breakup

As soon as McGhee found out that Beckham preferred to be with Serena Page, she broke up with him. During the intermission, she lost her temper with Beckham and accused him of lying about trying to build their relationship. McGhee recently stated that, following their breakup, they didn't communicate for a few days.

She also disclosed that, after her elimination, Kordell apologized to her and stated that he could have carried out the task a bit more skillfully. Daia also expressed regret to Kordell. She went on to say that Kordell anticipated seeing her wander about the villa. Due to their growing close friendship, Daia, Kordell, and Serena would undoubtedly hang out together.

