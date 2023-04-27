Madison Beer ‘restricted’ her eating after receiving body shaming comments online: ‘I wasn’t eating..’

Madison Beer bravely opened up about the devastating impact of body-shaming comments on her life. Despite her success as a singer-songwriter, she admitted to enduring public scrutiny, bullying, and harassment that have taken a toll on her mental health. In a recent interview with Today, the 24-year-old shared how she has been struggling with body dysmorphia, which she attributes to the negative impact of hurtful comments about her body that she received when she was younger. Madison emphasized that no one should have to endure such abuse and called for greater awareness about the harmful effects of body-shaming comments on mental health.

The singer talks about her struggle with body image

"I grew up pretty happy," she told the outlet. "I thought I had a nice body. But hearing endless comments about how I don't, it was really, really hurtful to me when I was so young."

Body dysmorphia is a serious mental health disorder that affects a person's perception of their appearance. Individuals with this condition obsess over perceived physical flaws, leading to anxiety and depression that can interfere with their ability to function normally in social situations and daily life. The Mayo Clinic identifies body dysmorphia as a mental health disorder, highlighting the need for proper diagnosis and treatment to improve the quality of life for those affected.

Beer recently opened up about her struggles with food, revealing that she had been "restricting herself a lot" in recent weeks. She admitted that she wasn't eating as much as she should be, and even came across a hurtful comment on social media that read, "Someone needs to tell her to stop eating and put the fork down." It's important to remember that everyone's relationship with food is different and should be respected. Let's strive to support and uplift each other, rather than tear each other down.

"I'm getting to a place where I'm feeling more confident, but it does suck and it is really hurtful when people have no idea what you're going through behind closed doors," Beer added.

While dealing with scrutiny on social media, the musician urged her younger fans to limit their screen time because "life is very short."

"I don't think that as a society we're ever going to advance to a better place if we're all so quick to yell and scream and cancel each other and pull each other down," she told the outlet.