Madonna SLAMS Instagram's sexist policy after they take down her risque photos

Madonna lashed out at Instagram after the photo-sharing app took down her risque photos that exposed her nipple. Re-posting the photos with a heart emoji hiding her exposed nipple, the singer in her caption slammed Instagram for their sexist policy. The singer called out the app for its stance of censoring female sexuality after they took down her photos.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the singer wrote a lengthy post reacting to Instagram censoring her photos. She wrote, "I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed."

Adding on the 63-year-old singer mentioned how it was sexist of the photo-sharing app to censor the nipple. She further wrote, "It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby! Can’t a mans nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere."

The singer had previously also been in the news for her other photoshoot which had courted controversy on account of the photo's content which showed Steven Klein holding a knife to her throat.

Madonna's recent post calling out Instagram's policy also received support from her fans and friends. Singer Sarah Hudson commented on her post and wrote, "ICON."

