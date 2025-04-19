Mariah Carey Rewore Her Wedding Dress in 2005 Music Video; Here’s Why

Mariah Carey has revealed the inspiration behind the wedding gown worn in her 2005 We Belong Together music video. It turns out the dress was the same one she wore when she married ex-Sony Music executive Tommy Mottola back in 1993.

In a new episode of Vevo Footnotes, Carey spoke about the artistic vision behind the video, in which she plays a bride running away from her wedding. Rather than buying a new dress for the shoot, she chose to recycle her original Vera Wang wedding gown from her first marriage—making both a practical and symbolic choice.

“Since I was going to do a scene with a wedding dress, rather than spend tons of money on a new one, we just used the one I had lying around!” Carey revealed.

By the time the video was filmed, Carey had long since divorced Mottola. The couple were married for about five years, with their split taking place in the late 1990s. We Belong Together was released in 2005 under Island Records and marked a major comeback for Carey after parting ways with her previous label. The single spent 14 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, becoming one of the longest-running No. 1 hits in chart history.

Carey reflected on the visual elements of the video, highlighting the contrast between the sleek black two-piece outfit she wore earlier in the narrative and the dramatic bridal gown used in the wedding scene. She acknowledged that the label gave her the creative freedom to pursue a theatrical concept, which helped the video resonate with fans and contributed to the song’s lasting appeal.

She added, “I’m really happy that the label believed in me and let me have this big, dramatic video. And I’m happier that it resonated with a lot of people who are still enjoying this song today.”

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, The Emancipation of Mimi is receiving a special extended edition from Mariah Carey. The reissue includes remixes, previously unreleased tracks, a cappella versions, instrumentals, and live recordings—compiled into a two-LP vinyl package.

The Emancipation of Mimi (20th Anniversary Edition) arrives on May 30, 2025.

