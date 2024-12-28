Mariah Carey Opens Up About Twins Monroe and Moroccan Working In Showbiz: 'It's a Hard Kind of Life'

Mariah Carey has shared her thoughts on her 13-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, who are considering careers in the entertainment industry. Carey shares the twins with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon .

In an exclusive interview with People, the 55-year-old R&B songstress said she supports her kids' interest in the entertainment industry. Although she confessed that a career in the entertainment world can be quite challenging, Carey added that Monroe and Moroccan are truly gifted and seem to enjoy performing immensely.

Carey expressed her excitement for them, saying, "I think they're both very talented and smart, and if they want to pursue a life as entertainers, then I think they should."

However, drawing from her personal experience as a professional in showbiz, with an iconic career spanning over three decades, Carey admitted to having some reservations about her kids entering the industry. She told the outlet, "It's a hard kind of life, but they seem to really love performing, so I'm happy for them."

Most recently, Carey shared a heartfelt moment during her Raleigh, North Carolina concert on December 9. Monroe and Moroccan surprised her with flowers after her song All I Want for Christmas Is You reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The twins appeared on stage following the special announcement, making the celebration even more meaningful.

Carey also gave fans a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with her family through an Instagram post featuring the twins. The singer and her children posed in front of a Christmas tree with Santa Claus. The "Queen of Christmas" stunned in a gorgeous red velvet gown and white fur coat, while the twins opted for casual sweats and pajamas. She captioned the post, "Merry Christmas!!!"

Looking ahead, Mariah Carey announced that she plans to continue her Christmas concerts, though her schedule may vary as she seeks more balance for her well-being.

