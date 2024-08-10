D23 Expo 2024: All Announcements From Walt Disney Studios And Pixar Ft. Mufasa: The Lion King, Incredibles 3 And More

August 9, the opening day of the 2024 D23 Expo, turned out to be a grand affair, unveiling trailers and first-look footage of an impressive lineup of upcoming films from Walt Disney Studios and Pixar. From thrilling expansions of beloved franchises to the debut of exciting new projects, this year’s showcase offered a tantalizing glimpse into the future of storytelling at the production houses.

Below, we delve into the details of the highly anticipated films, such as the heartwarming prequel Mufasa: The Lion King, the enchanting retelling of Snow White, the futuristic adventures of Tron: Ares, and many more.

So, keep on reading to discover what's in store for you as the two production houses prepare to captivate audiences with their future cinematic creations.

We have an official title for Avatar 3

It will be called Fire and Ash.

James Cameron took the stage at D23 to discuss the next installment in the much-celebrated series. Though the acclaimed director did not reveal any first-look footage, he did share some concept art with the crowd of 12,000 attendees, according to Variety. The publication reports that the preview design sketches included Neytiri riding a banshee, a first look at the fearsome Ash People of the Na’vi covered in ghost-like soot as they danced around a giant fire pit, and more.

Advertisement

“We’re going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love,” Cameron shared at the event on Friday, August 9.

Projects announced under Walt Disney Studios are as follows:

Monster Jam

Never heard of it? Well, that's because it's brand new!

Dwayne Johnson took the stage to discuss Moana 2 at D23, but he also included details about a new live-action movie in the making at the Mouse House. The film, per Johnson, will depict the culture surrounding Monster Trucks.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a new trailer for the much-awaited prequel to 2019’s The Lion King at the expo. The footage, which can be viewed below, delves into the journey of Mufasa and Scar and presents them as loving brothers through their childhood and young adulthood.

Its release date was also unveiled at D23: The film is scheduled to premiere on December 20.

Snow White

An exclusive clip of the live-action adaptation of the classic Disney lore was shown to the audience at the Expo, according to Discussing Film, which was in attendance at the event. The outlet reported that the footage featured Rachel Zegler as the kind-hearted Disney princess cleaning her cottage with the help of the dwarves. Other woodland animals, like woodpeckers, also pitch in to help Snow White with her chores.

Advertisement

Tron: Ares

Jared Leto arrived at D23 to talk about the film and his role in it. The actor plays the titular character, who he describes as an evil AI. The film will also feature the characters leaving the digital world and entering the real one, obviously with intentions to disturb the mundane human life. An exclusive look at the upcoming film was revealed at the event.

Lilo & Stitch

The live-action adaptation was given a brief spotlight at the 2024 D23, mainly to reveal that the film would be a theatrical release, as opposed to its previously announced Disney+ debut.

Lilo & Stitch is set for a summer 2025 release.

What does Pixar have in store for its fans?

Incredibles 3

Incredibles 3 is in development with original director Brad Bird at Pixar. The first film in the franchise, for those who may not know, came out in 2004 and earned $630 million worldwide. The second installment, Incredibles 2, arriving 14 years later in 2018, shattered box office records by earning $1.24 billion in ticket sales across the globe.

Advertisement

Dream Productions

Pixar started its presentation at D23 2024 with the exciting announcement of the Inside Out spinoff series. It is said to focus on how dreams are made, a concept that was briefly explored in the recently released Inside Out 2.

Win or Lose

Win or Lose would be Pixar’s first long-form series, focusing on eight different characters as they prepare to ace a softball championship. Each episode of the offering will detail the perspective of each of the eight characters.

Win or Lose, with an incredibly emotive animation style, arrives on December 6 on Disney+.

Hoppers

Hoppers is a new project in development at Pixar and is said to center around a girl named Mabel who transfers her mind into a robot beaver, the titular Hoppers, which allows her to infiltrate the animal kingdom in the film.

Mabel’s love for animals is what allows her to jump into the robot beaver’s body without much challenge. Another character in Hoppers is the crooked mayor of the town, voiced by Jon Hamm.

Elio

Footage of Elio unveiled at D23 showed the titular character being mistaken as an ambassador for Earth in outer space. He must now form a friendship with alien life forms and adapt to his surroundings.

Advertisement

Zoe Saldana was announced to replace America Ferrera, who was supposed to voice Elio’s aunt but dropped out due to scheduling issues.

Toy Story 5

The plot, directed by Andrew Stanton, revolves around toys competing with technology for the attention of kids who once devoted every waking moment to them. An army of 50 Buzz Lightyear toys stuck in a malfunctioning play mode makes the subplot of Toy Story 5.

Stay tuned for more updates from Disney and Pixar as the 2024 D23 has two more days of announcements to go.