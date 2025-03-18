2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards Full Winners List: Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga Grab Major Trophies, Taylor Swift Joins Online

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrated the year's most influential artists, songs, and performances across various genres.

Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by LL Cool J, the event honored both mainstream and emerging talents. Notably, Lady Gaga received the Innovator Award, and Mariah Carey was honored with the Icon Award.

Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour was recognized as the Tour of the Century, and Nelly was presented with the Landmark Award for his enduring impact on music culture.

Performances by artists like Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Kenny Chesney, Muni Long, and Nelly added to the night's excitement. A pre-recorded performance from the opening night of Swift's Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, also aired during the show.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Song of the Year:

• Beautiful Things - Benson Boone (Winner)

• A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey

• Agora Hills - Doja Cat

• Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter

• Greedy - Tate McRae

• I Had Some Help - Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

• Lose Control - Teddy Swims

• Lovin On Me - Jack Harlow

• Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

• Too Sweet - Hozier



Pop Artist of the Year:

• Sabrina Carpenter (Winner)

• Billie Eilish

• Chappell Roan

• Tate McRae

• Taylor Swift



Best Collaboration:

• Die With a Smile - Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars (Winner)

• Fortnight - Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

• I Had Some Help - Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

• Like That - Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar

• Miles On It - Kane Brown and Marshmello



Best New Artist (Pop):

• Teddy Swims (Winner)

• Benson Boone

• Chappell Roan

• Gracie Abrams

• Shaboozey



Country Artist of the Year:

• Jelly Roll (Winner)

• Kane Brown

• Lainey Wilson

• Luke Combs

• Morgan Wallen



Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

• GloRilla (Winner)

• Drake

• Future

• Kendrick Lamar

• Travis Scott

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop):

• BossMan Dlow (Winner)

• 310babii

• BigXthaPlug

• Cash Cobain

• Jordan Adetunji

R&B Song of the Year:

• Made For Me - Muni Long (Winner)

• ICU - Coco Jones

• Sensational - Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

• Water – Tyla

• WY@ - Brent Faiyaz

R&B Artist of the Year:

• SZA (Winner)

• Chris Brown

• Muni Long

• Usher

• Victoria Monét

Best New Artist (R&B):

• 4Batz (Winner)

• Ambré

• Inayah

• Josh X

• Maeta

Alternative Song of the Year:

• Too Sweet - Hozier (Winner)

• Dilemma - Green Day

• Landmines - Sum 41

• Neon Pill - Cage The Elephant

• The Emptiness Machine - Linkin Park

Alternative Artist of the Year:

• Green Day (Winner)

• Cage The Elephant

• Linkin Park

• Sum 41

• twenty one pilots

Rock Song of the Year:

• A Symptom of Being Human - Shinedown (Winner)

• All My Life - Falling In Reverse and Jelly Roll

• Dark Matter - Pearl Jam

• Screaming Suicide - Metallica

• The Emptiness Machine - Linkin Park

Rock Artist of the Year:

• Shinedown (Winner)

• Green Day

• Linkin Park

• Metallica

• Pearl Jam

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year:

• Perro Negro - Bad Bunny featuring FEID (Winner)

• Brickell - FEID X Yandel

• LA FALDA - Myke Towers

• Qlona - Karol G featuring Peso Pluma

• Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido - Karol G

Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year:

• FEID (Winner)

• Bad Bunny

• Karol G

• Myke Towers

• Shakira



Producer of the Year:

• Julian Bunetta (Winner)

• Jack Antonoff

• Evan Blair

• Mustard

• Dan Nigro



Songwriter of the Year:

• Amy Allen (Winner)

• Josh Coleman

• ERNEST

• Ashley Gorley

• Justin Tranter

Favorite Soundtrack: Socially Voted Category

• Wicked (Winner)

• Back to Black

• Bad Boys: Ride or Die

• Bob Marley: One Love

• Challengers

• Deadpool & Wolverine

• Descendants: The Rise of Red

• Emilia Pérez

• The Book of Clarence

• Twisters

Favorite Broadway Debut: Socially Voted Category

• Rachel Zegler – Romeo + Juliet (Winner)

• Adam Lambert – Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

• Ariana Madix – Chicago

• Barbie Ferreira – Cult of Love

• Charli D'Amelio – & Juliet

• Grant Gustin – Water For Elephants

• Kit Connor – Romeo + Juliet

• Lola Tung – Hadestown

• Nicole Scherzinger – Sunset Blvd

• Robert Downey Jr. – McNeal

• Sebastián Yatra – Chicago

• Shailene Woodley – Cult of Love

Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge: Socially Voted Category

• GGUM - Yeonjun (TXT) (Winner)

• MAESTRO - Seventeen

• Magnetic - ILLIT

• Smart - LE SSERAFIM

• Sticky - Kiss of Life

• Supernova - aespa

• Touch - KATSEYE

• UP - Karina (aespa)

• WORK - ATEEZ

• XO (Only If You Say Yes) - ENHYPEN

Favorite Surprise Guest: Socially Voted Category

• Taylor Swift bringing out Travis Kelce (Winner)

• Charli xcx bringing out Lorde

• Coldplay bringing out Selena Gomez

• Future & Metro Boomin bringing out Travis Scott

• GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion bringing out Cardi B

• Jennifer Hudson bringing out Cher

• Kendrick Lamar bringing out Ken & Friends

• Luke Combs bringing out the Twisters Cast

• Morgan Wallen bringing out Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes

• Niall Horan bringing out Shawn Mendes

• Olivia Rodrigo bringing out Chappell Roan

• Peso Pluma bringing out Becky G

Favorite Tour Tradition: Socially Voted Category

• Taylor Swift - Surprise songs (Winner)

• Benson Boone - Backflips

• Chappell Roan - Teaching HOT TO GO dance

• Charli xcx + Troye Sivan - Apple Girl (dance)

• Morgan Wallen - Walk out song

• Niall Horan - Heaven pose

• Nicki Minaj - Fans sing

• Olivia Rodrigo - Encore tank

• Sabrina Carpenter- Juno position

• Tate McRae - Soundcheck covers

• Taylor Swift - 22 Hat

• Usher - Feeding cherries

Best Lyrics: Socially Voted Category

• Fortnight - Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone (Winner)

• Beautiful Things - Benson Boone

• BIRDS OF A FEATHER - Billie Eilish

• Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter

• Exes - Tate McRae

• Good Luck, Babe! - Chappell Roan

• I Had Some Help - Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

• I Love You, I’m Sorry - Gracie Abrams

• Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

• Saturn - SZA

• we can’t be friends (wait for your love) - Ariana Grande

• Who - Jimin



Best Music Video: Socially Voted Category

• Fortnight - Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone (Winner)

• APT. – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars

• Beautiful Things - Benson Boone

• Die With a Smile - Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

• Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter

• Houdini - Dua Lipa

• Houdini - Eminem

• I Had Some Help - Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

• LUNA - ATL Jacob X FEID

• Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

• Please Please Please - Sabrina Carpenter

• Rockstar - Lisa

Favorite Tour Style: Socially Voted Category

• Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour (Winner)

• Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

• Chappell Roan - The Midwest Princess

• Charli xcx and Troye Sivan - Sweat

• GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion - Hot Girl Summer Tour

• Nicki Minaj - Pink Friday 2 Tour

• Olivia Rodrigo - GUTS

• Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet

• Tate McRae - Think Later

• Usher - Usher: Past Present Future

Favorite Tour Photographer: Socially Voted Category

• Alfredo Flores - Sabrina Carpenter (Winner)

• Adam Degross - Post Malone

• Baeth - Tate McRae

• Christian Tierney - Niall Horan

• David Bergman - Luke Combs

• Henry Hwu - Billie Eilish

• Lucienne Nghiem - Chappell Roan

• Miles Leavitt - Olivia Rodrigo

• Pooneh Ghana - Noah Kahan

• RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND - Travis Scott

• Sanjay Parikh - Shinedown

• Yasi - Kacey Musgraves

Favorite On Screen: Socially Voted Category

• Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) (Taylor Swift) (Winner)

• Are You Sure?! (Jimin and Jungkook)

• Child Star (Demi Lovato)

• Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John)

• Gaga Chromatica Ball (Lady Gaga)

• I Am: Céline Dion (Céline Dion)

• Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country (Lainey Wilson)

• Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words (Megan Thee Stallion)

• Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour (Olivia Rodrigo)

• Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE (KATSEYE)

• Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Bruce Springsteen)

• Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (Bon Jovi)