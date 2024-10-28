Matthew Perry's First Death Anniversary: When Friends Star Said He Wanted To Be Remembered As 'Someone Who Lived Well'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

It is the first death anniversary of Matthew Perry. Paying tribute to the late Friends star, it is crucial to know how he wanted to leave a mark on this world, per his words that he stated back in the year 2022.

In an interview that had taken place a year before his death, the actor from Fools Rush In dived into an inspiring and intriguing conversation with the host of the Q with Tom Power podcast.

While the star had made a presence on the podcast to promote his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, he was asked what legacy he would like to leave behind when he passes away.

“I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, and was a seeker," Matthew Perry expressed.

During the conversation that took place at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema in Toronto at the time, the 17 Again star had even mentioned that he would like to be remembered as someone who helps people.

Talking to Tom Power, Perry then even added that in a situation where “an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me?'” I would like to say yes and offer him or her his aid.

It wasn't the ever-loved and highly acclaimed comedy sitcom Friends that was the first thing that Matthew Perry wanted to be remembered for, but his helpful nature and his attitude to bring a change in this world.

In a cover story of PEOPLE, that was published back in October 2022, the actor mentioned the things he credits himself for, of which "caring about others, for never giving up. Helping people as much as I do" were a few.

Calling the above-mentioned things his favorite qualities, the actor also mentioned that learning about being uncomfortable or feeling anxious and finding out a way of a harmful situation needs creativity.

Perry was found dead on October 28, 2023, at a Los Angeles-area home, per reports. The actor was found in a jacuzzi at the residence, while first responders were called to the location for cardiac arrest.

At the time, no drug had been found per reports. However, later, it was revealed that the actor had a distressing amount of ketamine in his system.

Following this, multiple arrests were made during the investigations.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available

