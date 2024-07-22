'Means Too Much to Me’: Sean Lennon Vows To Keep His Father’s Music Alive Ahead Of John Lennon’s 84th Birthday

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

A legend's son has spoken! John Lennon's son Sean Ono Lennon recently reflected on his father's legacy and the responsibility he holds to share Lennon's music with the world. The evergreen name associated with one of the greatest bands of the world Beatles would have been 84 on his upcoming birthday on October 9, 2024.

Sean Lennon and his mother Yoko Ono, spoke to The Sunday Times about his father and his music as he promoted the re-release of John's 1973 solo album Mind Games, which dropped on July 12, 2024. Moreover, Lennon Junior said, "With the world as it is now, people have forgotten so many things that I never imagined could be forgotten. I refuse to let that happen to this music, it means too much to me," According to PEOPLE, Sean Lennon was only 5 years old when the Legend passed away.

More about John Lennon's music

John Lennon was regarded as the most brilliant Beatles member among Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. His solo work and political activism significantly influenced successive generations of singers, songwriters, and social reformers.

According to details on his official website, Lennon won seven Grammys, two Lifetime Achievement Awards, five BRIT Awards including two Special Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Music, 21 NME Awards, 15 Ivor Novellos, and an Oscar.

As per The Sunday Times, the re-release of John's 1973 solo album Mind Games will feature new mixes of the tracks, purposely amplifying his voice and focusing on certain instrumental elements as well.

Furthermore, Sean Lennon said that he believes his father is still one of the greatest musicians in the world as his lyrics became iconic. He added that he feels he must bring his father's music to the world and preserve it.

More about John Lennon's last years

The Beatles legend was shot and killed outside of his New York City home, the Dakota, by Mark David Chapman on Dec. 8, 1980. He was 40 years old when he died. According to The Sunday Times, John was going through a difficult time when he made Mind Games and was living in Los Angeles, having left his wife at the time.

“I wondered if he’d ever make it back to New York,” John's friend, photographer Bob Gruen told The Sunday Times. “I thought he might get a place in Hawaii, or just die." However, he returned to New York in 1974 for the final six years of his life. Gruen recollected that the star was trying to put the parts of his life together.

