Megalopolis TRAILER: Adam Driver To Take Leap Of Faith Into Utopia In Francis Ford Coppola’s Upcoming Film

Adam Driver is all set to star in the upcoming sci-fi film directed by Francis Ford Coppola. The director is known to create storylines that are way ahead of their time. With the trailer release of Megalopolis on August 20, the audience has been introduced to the world of utopia, painted by the character of Caesar, played by Adams.

While Caesar is looking forward to creating an idealistic future for the population in the film, his idealogy has been challenged by Mayor Franklyn Cicero, portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito. The latter’s role in the movie is to be determined to let the world be regressive, as he is charmed by greed, warfare, and corruption.

According to the synopsis of the film, “there is a conflict between Cesar, a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare.”

The plot further reads, "Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero, the mayor's daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves."

Alongside Driver and Espocito, the movie will star Aubrey Plaza, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Voight, Grace VanderWaal, Shia LaBeouf, and Dustin Hoffman. Additionally, Coppola’s sister, Talia Shire, and her son, Jason Schwartzman, will also star in the film, which, according to the filmmaker, has made the project deeply personal for him.

In conversation with Vanity Fair, the director of the film shared insights about the upcoming movie, saying, “The seeds for Megalopolis were planted. when, as a kid, I saw H.G. Wells’s Things to Come.” He continued, “This 1930s Korda classic is about building the world of tomorrow and has always been with me, first as the ‘boy scientist’ I was and later as a filmmaker.”

The veteran filmmaker further added in his statements, “As I have made many films of many different subjects and in many different styles, I hoped for a project later in life when I might better understand what my personal style was... I must have rewritten it 300 times, hoping each rewrite would improve it, if only a half percent better.”

Megalopolis premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, which took place in May 2024 and was nominated for the prestigious Palme d’Or. The movie is set to hit theaters on September 27.

