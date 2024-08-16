Meghan Markle Opens Up On Online Safety On First Day Of Colombia Trip; Says ‘We Should Model How We Want Our Kids…’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down in Colombia on August 15 and wrapped up the first day after talking about online safety at the Summit for Responsible Digital Future. While the event was led by Markle, who was determined to put her message across to the audience, the Duke of Sussex too added to the points and spoke about how the duo have been keeping their children safe from the online abuse.

Apart from the former royal couple, the panel also included the Vice President of Colombia, Francia Márquez co-founder and CEO of Rappler and Nobel Peace Laureate Maria Ressa. The Duke and the Duchess conversed about the need to prioritize humanity and the human rights of users online.

Speaking about the Archwell Foundation and how it works towards the unsafe portrait of digital platforms, Prince Harry began by saying, “With the Archewell Foundation, me and my wife believe that information integrity is a fundamental right.”

Further racing into the discussion, Markle stated, “We should model how we want our kids to be raised and the world in which we raise them. It doesn’t matter where you live. It doesn’t matter who you are.”

Markle further claimed that if anyone is facing hate online, then it is something to work on, and the Foundation will help fight it.

The Suits star further stated, “Either you personally or someone you know is a victim of what’s happening online. And that’s something we can actively work on every day to remedy.”

According to the BBC reporter who was present at the event and reported the comments of Harry, who said, “For as long as people are allowed to spread lies, abuse, then social cohesion as we know it has completely broken down. Now, what happens online within a matter of minutes transfers to the streets.”

After the couple stepped down in Colombia, they were joined by dancers and colorful performances for the entertainment of the former Royals.

Meanwhile, sources close to the British royal family revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are allegedly eyeing a reconciliation with Prince Harry and Princess Kate.

Tom Quinn, the royal author, stated to the Mirror that Harry “really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship, and he is torn between loyalty to his wife and regret about the loss of the woman he was so close to. Losing Kate was Harry's second great loss after losing his mother.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. The duo is currently living in California with their kids.

