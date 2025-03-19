Meghan Markle Reacts to Her High School Celebrating Success Amid Criticism Around Her Netflix Show; See Here

Meghan Markle had the most heartfelt reaction to her high school celebrating her achievements following the release of her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. The Duchess took to her Instagram to reshare the post put up by her education institute, and claimed to watching all of the posts and write-ups with a huge smile.

On March 18, the Immaculate Heart College dropped a surprise post, which included a picture of the Suits alum from when she had been in the organization. The young actress was seen standing beside a statue of Mother Mary and Jesus.

In the caption, they wrote, "We’re delighted to share a special throwback photo from her time at Immaculate Heart, honoring our cherished tradition of Mary’s Day, a reflection of our legacy of sisterhood, support and Panda spirit.”

They further stated, "As we begin preparations for this year’s Mary’s Day celebration, we proudly carry forward the traditions that make our school community so special!"

Soon after, the mother of two shared the picture on her account and revealed that one of her closest friends sent her the post. Her write-up read, "When your dear friend from middle school/high school sends you something from your alma mater and it brings the biggest smile to your face. Go Pandas.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Markle’s new show has managed to take one of the top spots on the streaming platform, despite constant criticism. All the episodes of With Love, Meghan are available to stream on Netflix.