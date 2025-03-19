Meghan Markle Accused of Faking St Patrick’s Day Waffles for Kids Amid Netflix Show Renewal; Fans Say ‘She Can’t Help Herself’

Meghan Markle has once again found herself at the center of controversy, this time over a seemingly harmless holiday tradition. The Duchess of Sussex shared Instagram videos of herself making festive green waffles for her children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. However, eagle-eyed fans quickly pointed out inconsistencies between the waffle maker she used and the final plated dish—leading to accusations that she faked the entire process.

The controversy began when Markle posted clips of herself whisking green batter and pouring it into what appeared to be a Cuisinart Waring Pro Belgian Waffle Maker. However, the final waffles she served to her children were notably different, lacking the distinct ridges created by that particular appliance. Fans immediately took to social media to call out the apparent discrepancy, with some suggesting that Markle had simply served store-bought frozen waffles while pretending to make them from scratch.

“For the kids…” Markle captioned a photo of the questionable green waffle, which was topped with a kiwi slice, two blueberries, and a dollop of whipped cream. While some supporters dismissed the issue as trivial, critics were quick to label it yet another example of the Duchess allegedly fabricating her personal narrative.

“Why go through all the trouble to fake a waffle? It’s like she can’t help herself,” one user wrote on X. Another added, “She’s a walking scam. Even something as small as breakfast turns into a performance.”

Despite the backlash, sources close to Markle claim she used two different waffle makers—one for the children and another for herself and Prince Harry. Markle later posted a photo of her own meal, featuring neatly stacked waffle quarters topped with strawberries and cream, alongside what appeared to be an iced matcha latte. “...and us! Happy St. Patrick’s Day (green heart emoji),” she wrote.

Though the incident may seem minor, it has reignited online scrutiny over Markle’s carefully curated social media presence. With her Netflix show recently renewed, critics argue that even her most mundane moments are crafted for public consumption. Whether an innocent oversight or a staged production, the waffle debate has once again put Meghan Markle at the center of public debate—proving that, for better or worse, every move she makes remains under the microscope.