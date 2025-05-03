Met Gala: From Elevator Fight to Gatecrashing, Most Controversial Moments Till Date

The Met Gala, an annual charity event that displays extravagant fashion, is right around the corner. Celebrities, influencers, and designers are set to attend one of the most glamorous nights and bring their fashion A game.

As curiosity among the fans has piqued, let’s go down memory lane to explore some of the most controversial moments.

Demi Lovato abandoned the party

Demi Lovato attended the 2016 Met Gala but surprisingly left early. She later got candid about a “terrible” experience at the event. “This one celebrity was a complete b-tch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink,” she told Billboard in a 2018 interview.

The singer went on to attend an AA meeting and realized that she related more to the homeless people there than the celebrities at the Met, calling the event “fake and sucking the fashion industry’s d*ck.”

Sarah Jessica Parker’s headpiece

The And Just Like actress was accused of cultural appropriation for wearing a headpiece for the 2015 Met Gala event’s theme China: Through the Looking Glass. Critics claimed that the accessory tried to perpetuate the Asian Dragon Lady stereotype.

Solange Knowles and Jay-Z’s elevator fight

Easily the most controversial moment in the history of the Met Gala! In 2014, a security camera footage from an elevator inside the Standard Hotel captured the duo getting into a physical altercation. The family released a statement addressing the fight between Beyoncé’s sister and husband.

“They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family,” the statement said at the time.

Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe dress

In 2022, the reality star received backlash for wearing a historical dress that was originally worn by Marilyn Monroe to sing Happy Birthday Mr. President, years ago. Kardashian was faced with allegations that she damaged the dress as a glimpse of her trials was aired in her family reality show.

She also admitted to having lost 16 pounds with a very restricted diet to better fit into the dress, prompting backlash from netizens and a few celebrities.

Prankter gatecrashes the event

Prankster Vitalii Sediuk tried to gatecrash the 2014 Met Gala wearing an extremely controversial pink Borat-esque mankini. Although he was tackled by the security before he could enter the event, Vitalii became a sensation on the internet for his stunt.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

The duo made their debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala. Although the now exes earned several compliments on their appearance and public displays of affection, they also received hate. The Blinding Lights singer especially faced backlash for attending the event with Gomez, where his ex Bella Hadid was also present.

Hadid and the singer had an on-and-off relationship for a long time and later got back together just months after he split with Gomez.

Tax the Rich dress

The Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attended the 2021 Met Gala wearing a white dress with the phrase “tax the rich” written over it in red. The exclusive high-profile event reportedly sells tickets for around $30000 per attendee.

Critics called out her hypocrisy for promoting a populist message about taxing the rich while attending the most glamorous event associated with wealthy people. She responded to the backlash, saying, “The medium is the message. Proud to work with Aurora James as a sustainably focused, Black woman immigrant designer.”