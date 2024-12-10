Miley Cyrus Sings Beautiful That Way For Pamela Anderson’s The Last Showgirl; Earns Golden Globe Nomination For Best Original Song

Miley Cyrus has released new music titled Beautiful That Way from the Gia Coppola-directed film The Last Showgirl. This is her latest song, recorded for the film's soundtrack, and it has also been nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Original Song – Motion Picture category.

Cyrus collaborated with Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt, the latter of whom also produced the track, to pen the poignant ballad. In the song, she ruminates on themes of change and endurance, singing about how the spotlight shifts to another, while offering words of encouragement to the main character as she navigates painful beauty standards in the film.

According to Variety, Cyrus stated, "This song is devoted to the film and focuses on the story Gia and Pam are telling. The lyrics really resonate with me personally, but sonically this song is a love letter to their project."

This marks the second time the Hannah Montana star has earned a Golden Globe nomination. In 2009, her track I Thought I Lost You from Disney’s Bolt was nominated for Best Original Song.

The Last Showgirl is a 2024 drama directed by Gia Coppola, and written by Kate Gersten. The movie revolves around a veteran showgirl, played by Pamela Anderson, who is struggling to get out of the uncertain future when her show is terminated abruptly. It stars Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, Billie Lourd, and Jason Schwartzman among others.

The Flowers singer shared the official post on her Instagram story to celebrate her new song. It reads, "The song we’re all loving right now. Listen to the Golden Globe-nominated song from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, “Beautiful That Way” by @wyattish, @mileycyrus, and @lykkeli for #TheLastShowgirl."

Miley Cyrus has previously expressed her fondness for Pamela Anderson. Speaking to the aforementioned outlet, she recalled being a fan of the actress from a young age and mentioned how the movie meant a lot to her. The Last Showgirl is slated for a global release on January 10, 2025.

