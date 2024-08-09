Anne Hathaway Celebrates 20 Years Of Princess Diaries 2 And Kelly Clarkson's Hit Breakaway; See HERE

Recently, Anne Hathaway celebrated a special milestone. On August 7, she marked the 20th anniversary of her movie The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. This film released in 2004 was instrumental in the rise to stardom for Hathaway. As a way of remembering the event Hathaway posted on Instagram where she recalled some great moments and at the same time paid homage to another pop icon from that period.

In her caption on Instagram, Hathaway mentioned one person who deserved gratitude for being part of this process - Kelly Clarkson. Her best-selling song Breakaway became one of the defining tracks in The Princess Diaries 2 soundtrack.

Hathaway also shared pictures from the movie showing her friends such as Chris Pine and Julie Andrews while having a video clip from Clarkson’s music video included too. In her caption, Hathaway wrote, "Happy 20th anniversary to #PrincessDiaries2 and @kellyclarkson’s Breakaway!”

This movie was quite significant for both Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine. It was his first appearance in any film making him USD 65,000 which he described as "absolutely earth-shattering" according to his interview then (Smith). In contrast to this, Hathaway has spoken about whether or not there will be another installment.

She noted during an April interview that although there have been talks about it nothing is official yet (Dawson). However, Julie Andrews, one of her co-stars said that she thinks leaving it just like that is probably better than doing another one despite rumors surrounding the third entry (Cohen). Nevertheless, each celebrity confirmed their willingness to come back if there were any chances.

As fans reminisce about the charm of The Princess Diaries II , this tribute by Anne brings back the true meaning of it all. As much as there are questions of possibility a new sequel will ever happen, the legacy of the original movies remains.

