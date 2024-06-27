My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Fans Anticipate Glenn Thore's Return As Season 12 Given His New Cryptic Post

My Big Fat Fabulous Life revolves around Whitney Way Thore and her journey through life, love, and self-discovery. However, a fan favorite who often steals the spotlight is Whitney’s father, Glen Thore. Fans love Glenn for his charm and support, and now for his stylish fashion sense also.

Recently, fans have been buzzing with excitement and anticipation after a cryptic Instagram post from Whitney. The post hinted at Glenn’s return in the upcoming season. This has left viewers eagerly awaiting the new episodes. They are curious to see what’s in store for Glenn and the rest of the Thore family.

Whitney Way Thore’s special Father’s Day message

On Father’s Day, Whitney Way Thore took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for her father Glenn. Since the passing of Babs Thore, the Thore family has leaned on each other for support. Whitney expressed her gratitude and love for her father.

She shared a video and wrote, “Hunter and I really won the lottery with @glennwilliamthorejr! We are so lucky to have had a father who is so involved, loving, supportive, strong, and wonderful. Daddy, you are the best. I love you so, so much.”

ALSO READ: Whitney Thore Weight Loss Story: How She Lost Whopping 100 Pounds

Fans are obsessed with Glenn’s cool style

Whitney also teased that Glenn would be back on TV soon by hinting in the caption. “If y’all need your Glenn fix, he’ll be back on your screens July 9 at 9 pm for the season 12 premiere. 😊” Glenn Thore has become a beloved figure on the show. His strong bond with Whitney and Hunter and his unwavering support for them have impressed fans.

Advertisement

The post included a video of Whitney and Glenn, where he sweetly kissed her on the cheek. But what caught fans’ attention was Glenn’s stylish gold jacket. Fans just flooded the comment section praising his unique fashion choices. One comment said, “@whitneywaythore you look so b beautiful!! And Glenn looks so dapper!” Another said, “He's rocking that jacket! ❤️❤️❤️” “Happy Father’s Day to a handsome young man. Your Dad😘,” added third.

A glimpse into Glenn’s life

Glenn Thore was born on February 10, 1946, in North California. Nearly 80 years old now, Gless has always been a dedicated family man. Despite the loss of his beloved wife Baby, Glenn remains a strong pillar for the family. Professionally, Glenn has had a successful career in the graphic design industry. He used to work as the VP General Manager at Millenium Print Group. And, according to reports his net worth is somewhere around $1.5 million.

Advertisement

A look at season 12

Season 12 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life promises to be full of excitement. Fans are eager to see Whitney’s continued quest for love, but many are especially invested more in Glenn. The new season will also delve into Glenn’s relationship with daughter Angie.

The official synopsis teases more of the dun and adventurous spirit that the show is known for. This season, Whitney and her friends go on a trip to Spain. Whitney continues her search for love there also. Moreover, since Babs Thore’s passing, the family has leaned on each other for support.

ALSO READ: Netflix Expands Reality TV Lineup With New Series And Renewals Like The Ultimatum And More; Here’s All We Know So Far

Thore family grappling with Babs’ passing

This season will show Glen, Whitney, and Hunter’s healing process. Whitney has been there for her father through this difficult time. She has even moved him into her home to help him cope with the loss of Babs. But Glenn is also very strong, despite being nearly 80 years old, he has a very positive outlook.

Advertisement

The trailer for Season 12 has sparked mixed reactions. Some fans are excited about the new adventures and can’t wait to see what happens next. Others, however, seem less enthusiastic, questioning why the show is still on the air.

Well, the new season will premiere on July 9 at 9 PM on TLC. So do mark your calendars and stay tuned with us for further updates on the same!

ALSO READ: Is Netflix's Barbecue Showdown Getting A Early Renewal? Here's What Report Says