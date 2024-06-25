Is Netflix's Barbecue Showdown Getting A Early Renewal? Here's What Report Says

Netflix’s Barbeque Showdown is steps away from its Season 3 premiere. Eight contestants hailing from different corners of the U.S. compete against each other to create ravishing barbeque dishes and aim to win the ultimate grand prize in the reality series.

While fans wait for the new season, the network is already thinking ahead and has released casting calls for Season 4. This confirms that Barbeque Showdown was picked up for another season on the streamer and will soon begin filming after the Season 3 release.

Barbeque Showdown gets early renewal

Netflix's original series, Barbeque Showdown is looking for new contestants for Season 4. The cooking reality competition may have got an early renewal from the streamer and is gearing up for the fourth season.

Casting calls have surfaced on social media platforms asking interested participants to apply and try their luck to become the next American Barbeque Champion in the upcoming season.

Chef Ashley Thompson, a former Barbeque Showdown participant posted one such casting call on her Instagram weeks ago.

“Do you think you are the best backyard or competitive barbecue in America?” the post reads. While the notice does not exclusively mention Season 4, it announced that producers are taking casting submissions for “potential future season contestants” and urged anyone interested to apply on BBQshowcasting.com.

It is worth noting that contestants are required to be U.S. citizens and above 18 years of age.

When is Season 3 releasing?

Advertisement

Barbeque Showdown Season 3 is eyeing a special release date, in time for the U.S. Independence Day, on 4th July, 2024. The upcoming season will showcase the barbeque competition in eight new episodes.

Season 3 will see nine contestants pitted against each other to become the next American Barbeque Champion and win a grand $50,000 prize while hopping through myriads of challenges.

Kevin Bludso and Melissa Cookston will appear as judges while Michelle Buteau will return as the primary host.

Maverick Television and All3Media America will produce Barbeque Showdown while Daniel Calin, John Hesling, Simon Knight, and Tim Pastore are attached as executive producers.

Barbeque Showdown, originally, The American Barbeque Showdown, is filmed in Georgia and premiered on Netflix in September 2020. The continued seasons of the reality series mark its success on the platform, with its third season set to release next month. Now, even a fourth season is in the works.

Advertisement

Season 2 ended in May 2023 with Thyron ‘Big T’ Mathews taking home the big prize and the title of the American Barbeque Champion. He is a pitmaster and owns T&T Barbeque & Catering in Iowa, per KGAN. Mathews impressed the judges with his unique barbeque styles and signature sauces like AP Rub and Pecan Rub.

The contestants for season 3 are as follows:

Gerald Vinnett, Jr., Destrehan, LA

Kareem El-Ghayesh, Austin, TX

Kent Rollins, Hollis, OK

Luis Rivera, Springfield, IL

Melissa Pappas, Orlando, FL

Shaticka Robinson, Smyrna, TN

Sloan Rinaldi, Houston, TX

Staci Graves Jett, Brooksville, KY

Tung Nguyen, New Orleans, LA

Barbeque Showdown Season 3 will premiere on 4 July 2024, on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Barbecue Showdown Season 3 Renewed with July 2024 Premiere Window; All We Know So Far