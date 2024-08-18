'My Dream Is To...': Bindi Irwin Shares Plans For Future Adventure With Daughter Before She Turns 18

Bindi Irwin shared a moving post on Instagram that detailed the aspiration she holds for her young daughter Grace in the future. The star of Crikey! It's the Irwins dropped a touching plan she had set out on an adventure with her now 3-year-old daughter on Tuesday, August 17. Mixed with excitement and a hint of nostalgia, Bindi shared her aspiration to visit every single U.S. National Park with Grace before the little one reaches 18.

Bindi shared this emotional video on Instagram, capturing moments with Grace, and her husband Chandler Powell spending time amidst nature's beauty. There were scenes from their family hikes, beach days, and even a few sweet shots of baby Grace. In the video, Bindi highlights that since her husband is from Florida and her mother is from Oregon, she wants their daughter to explore as much of the U.S. wilderness as possible.

"My dream is to take her to every USA National Park before she's 18," Bindi added, showing clips of her daughter playing in nature, standing on a beach with her mom, Terri Irwin, and sitting on Powell's shoulders. "If you have advice, please share. I can't wait to make this dream a reality," Irwin captioned the video.

Bindi’s dream beautifully aligns with her larger mission to champion nature conservation and inspire future generations about wildlife protection. Her daughter Grace, named in honor of Bindi’s late father Steve Irwin, who left us in 2006, is growing up steeped in the same values and passions that Steve Irwin championed. From the moment Grace was born, Bindi has infused her upbringing with the spirit of adventure and reverence for the natural world, ensuring that the legacy of her father lives on through their shared love for wildlife and exploration.

Bindi’s followers were quick to jump on board with her adventure plan, showering her with a treasure trove of advice and creative ideas. One enthusiastic commenter proposed that Grace get in on the action with Junior Ranger programs, an exciting initiative where kids tackle fun, educational tasks at national parks and earn badges along the way. Another fan suggested a memorable idea: grab a national park passport and collect stamps from each park they visit like a travelogue.

In the comment section, Bindi expressed her gratitude, thanking her followers for their invaluable advice. She wrote, "Thank you so much for your AMAZING advice!! I’m writing it all down. I can’t wait.”

Keeping their adventurous spirit alive, the Irwin family is constantly on the move, whether scaling mountain trails or embarking on road trips. This dynamic lifestyle suggests that Bindi and Chandler’s long-term dream of exploring every U.S. National Park with Grace is well within reach. Their dedication to nurturing Grace’s love for nature is clear; Chandler once shared a charming video of Grace feeding a lemur broccoli, highlighting her budding connection with wildlife and her parents’ commitment to sparking her curiosity about the natural world.

