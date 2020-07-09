Naya Rivera's IG post with son Josey & a prior tweet resurface amid boating incident: Tomorrow is not promised

In what was extremely tragic news, Naya Rivera of Glee fame is missing and presumed dead post a boating trip to Lake Piru. Her last Instagram post with her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, and a July 3 tweet on how being alive is a blessing has resurfaced.

Just a while back, news broke out that Glee star Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead after her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, 4, was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru, California. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department tweeted how they were on the lookout for her. Moreover, the search has ended for now and they will resume in the morning to find the 33-year-old actress. It was being reported by Daily Mail that the mother and son had gone swimming but Naya had not worn a life vest while Josey did. Eventually, after three hours, only Hollis was found on the rented pontoon boat.

Rivera's last Instagram post before the boating incident was shared a day ago and saw the affectionate mother cuddling up to her son as the two share a candid moment. "Just the two of us," Naya had captioned the heartwarming snap. Moreover, on July 3, a tweet by Rivera has resurfaced and is breaking fans' hearts for its immense irony. "No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes every day you're alive is a blessing. Make the most of today and every day you are given. Tomorrow is not promised," the Step Up: High Water star had tweeted.

Check out Naya Rivera's IG post with her son Josey Hollis Dorsey and July 3 tweet below:

no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised pic.twitter.com/O4t7wdqA4k — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 2, 2020

We hope Naya is safe and sound. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the updates.

Naya's Glee castmate and close friend Heather Morris and Demi Lovato, who had a guest cameo as Rivera's love interest on Glee, took to Instagram Stories to pray for the actress' safe return. "We need all the prayers we can to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light," Heather wrote while Demi wrote, "Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound."

