Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers' Wednesday Season 2 Confirms More Episode Titles; Know Details Ahead of Netflix Premiere

Wednesday Season 2 is almost upon us! Amidst the chaos of anticipation, Netflix has revealed two more episode titles of Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton's iconic supernatural mystery comedy series.

The new titles further provide fans with another teaser of what is on the horizon ahead of the big premiere. While the wait for season 2 seemed to be never-ending, the streaming giant released its first teaser on April 23. In the clip, Ortega finally "willingly" returns to Nevermore Academy, which she described as "returning to a scene of a crime…"

Netflix confirmed Here We Woe Again to be the title for episode 1 of the sophomore season. The other episode titles previously confirmed include: If These Woes Could Talk; The Devil You Woe; The Great Outwoes.

The newly confirmed episode titles, in no particular order, are Hide and Woe Seek; This Means Woe; Woe Thyself.

Although no official plot information has been revealed, fans have been guessing at the potential meanings. For instance, 'This Means Woe' could potentially be the finale interpreted as a variation of the phrase 'This Means War.'

These speculations match an older (now-deleted) Reddit leak in which episode titles were hinted at by emojis in May of 2024. The emojis used were: Home, Sad, Tent in the woods, Grandma, Heartbreak, Red Alert, Dynamite, and Chess.

Last year, Jenna Ortega let Vanity Fair know about this season: "I think the feel that we’re going for is a little bit more horror-inspired."

Earlier reports suggested Gwendoline Christie and Percy Hynes' absence from the second season. However, new cast members fill in their shoes, including Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. Rumor also has it that Lady Gaga might appear in a guest role this season.

About the plot of the upcoming season, Buscemi told People, "All very hush-hush, as they say, but I think it's going to be a great season, and I loved working on it."

Wednesday Season 2 premieres in two parts on Netflix. Part 1 will arrive on August 6, 2025, and Part 2 will arrive on September 3, 2025.

