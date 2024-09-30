Nick Fury Actor Samuel L. Jackson Had EPIC Reaction To Marvel's Nine-Picture Contract Before It 'All Worked Out'; Details Inside

Samuel L. Jackson recently recalled his initial reaction to his first Marvel's lengthy nine-picture contract. The actor revealed how he didn't expect Marvel to produce all nine movies in just 'two and a half years,' which he found surprising. Jackson made his debut in the franchise, playing the iconic character of a superspy Nick Fury, starting with the 2008 superhero film Iron Man alongside his co-star Robert Downey Jr. He then reprised his role in eight more Marvel Cinematic Universe projects and earned critical acclaim for his remarkable portrayal. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Samuel L. Jackson shared that he was taken aback by how quickly Marvel moved through his initial nine-picture deal. The actor mentioned that he had agreed to the offer to portray Nick Fury in nine movies before revealing he was surprised at how the studio produced them quickly.

Jackson said, "I knew I had a nine-picture deal," adding, "[Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] said that, ‘We’re going to offer you a nine-picture deal.’ How long do you have to stay alive to make nine movies? It’s not the quickest process in the world."

The Banker actor noted that he didn’t realize Marvel would make nine movies in just "two and a half years," saying, "It's just kind of crazy! Oh sh*t, I’m using up my contracts. It worked out."

ALSO READ: 'Everybody’s Got Flaws': Samuel L. Jackson Opens Up About Secret Behind His Lifelong Marriage To LaTanya Richardson

During his candid conversation with the publication, Jackson also shared his favorite moment as Nick Fury, which took place during a car chase scene in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Advertisement

He described the scene, noting that it perfectly represented his character in that shot. The actor highlighted how Fury remained calm and collected, saying, "he's cool figuring out, you know, make the next move, make the next move, make the next move. Badass, badass sh*t."



ALSO READ: Samuel L. Jackson Sheds Light On His Longtime Career In Hollywood Film Industry

Meanwhile, in a previous interview with the Los Angeles Times, Samuel L. Jackson revealed he preferred working on blockbuster Marvel films over searching for Oscars-baiting parts. He reflected on his feelings about not winning an Oscar, admitting that while he once felt "jaded" about it, he moved past that mindset years ago. He stated that it no longer mattered to him.

The actor noted that he enjoyed attending the Oscars and looked forward to receiving a gift basket for being a presenter, which he would share with his family. However, he emphasized that he had moved beyond the significance of the awards.

Jackson further told the publication that he would never allow the Oscars to define his success or failure as an actor. He explained that his measure of success was his happiness and whether he was satisfied with his work. He stated that he was not interested in making films solely for the chance of winning an Oscar, saying he would much rather be 'Nick Fury or enjoy playing Mace Windu with a lightsaber.'