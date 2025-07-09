Kevin Jonas Lost ‘Almost All’ His Money After Jonas Brothers’ 2013 Split, Here's How He Bounced Back

Kevin Jonas has revealed that he lost almost all of his money after the Jonas Brothers split in 2013. Speaking on Lewis Howes’ The School of Greatness podcast on Monday, July 7, Kevin opened up about how poor business decisions left him nearly broke and how the band’s reunion gave him a second chance.

The Jonas Brothers, made up of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, rose to fame in the mid-2000s. They released their debut album, It’s About Time, in 2006 and starred in Disney’s Camp Rock in 2008. By 2013, the band decided to call it quits.

“When it ended, it was not good,” Nick Jonas said in a 2019 interview with Z100. “It was a couple of years of rebuilding our family, and in our mind it seemed impossible for us to do this ever again.”

Kevin tried his hand at real estate and tech

During the break, Kevin Jonas focused on entrepreneurial ventures. He invested in real estate through his company, JonasWerner, developing residential properties near Manhattan, as per PEOPLE. He also entered the tech world, launching the restaurant-finding app Yood and partnering with social media platform We Heart It. Kevin also ran The Blu Market, which helped social media influencers build their brands.

But Kevin admitted on the podcast that not all deals worked out. “I’ve seen the beginning of the success to financial success, not knowing what money really was and understanding it, to not having [it], to losing almost all of it,” Kevin said.

Host Lewis Howes asked if he really lost nearly everything. Kevin confirmed, “Yeah, most of it, like, down to the one 10 percent left.”

He said the main loss came from a failed partnership about nine years ago. “I invested in a bunch of property and doing other things and I was building at the time,” Kevin said. “Sadly, it wasn’t the right partnership, if you know what I’m saying.” He chose not to share more details but added that he learned a lot of lessons.

A second chance with the Jonas Brothers

Kevin said he felt grateful for the Jonas Brothers’ comeback, sharing that it helped him recover both financially and personally. In 2019, the Jonas Brothers revealed their reunion on The Late Late Show with James Corden and went on to release Happiness Begins in June, along with their Amazon Prime Video documentary Chasing Happiness.

Kevin shared that they got a second chance with the band coming back together and described making Chasing Happiness as a therapeutic process for the brothers, since it forced them to have honest conversations without holding back.

