Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie hosts 'cutest tea party' and we bet you'd regret not being part of it; PICS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti Marie, hands down is one adorable kiddo. Her cute antics and revelations by her parents often leave fans' hearts melting. Now, most recently, the Desi Girl's manager Anjula Acharia posted adorable pictures featuring 'cutest tea party' and makeover by none other than the little Malti.

On May 18, Priyanka Chopra's manager, Anjula Acharia, took to her Instagram stories and shared a couple of stories featuring Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the first photo, Anjula and Furhan were seen sitting on couches around a table. Meanwhile, the little one's face was covered with a ribbon emoji while she adorably arranged the cups on the table.

Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, "Massi and Furhan uncle got invited to the cutest tea party with the truly special Malti Marie...." In another picture shared, Malti was seen using a makeup brush on Anjula's face as she sat with her eyes closed. She captioned the post, expressing, "She also thought I needed a makeover. I couldn't agree more."

The 3-year-old was seen in a purple top with a yellow dress over it, and her hair had a ribbon clip.

During a recent conversation with Access Hollywood, Priyanka's husband and international singer Nick Jonas heaped effusive praise on his wife for being an 'incredible mother.' He said, "She's got so much compassion and empathy, and all the things that make her just a wonderful person make her an absolutely incredible mother. I'm grateful to be on this journey with her."

Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, through surrogacy in 2022.

On the professional front, the Desi Girl's Heads of State is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.

In addition to this, she is currently busy working on her comeback in the Indian film industry with SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the key roles. An official announcement is yet to be made, while Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that it is confirmed for a Summer 2027 release.

Furthermore, she will also be seen in Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4, reprising her role of Priya Mehra.

