Nina Dobrev Opens Up About Survivor’s Guilt After LA Wildfires: 'I Have Been Absolutely Sick to My Stomach With...'

Nina Dobrev is opening up about feeling survivor’s guilt after her home, located near one of the many Los Angeles wildfires, survived the devastation.

The Vampire Diaries star revealed she evacuated her residence on January 9, the day of her birthday, in a video shared to her Instagram account on Saturday, January 18. Dobrev pointed out in the clip that although her home survived the tragedy, “so many others were not so lucky.”

“I have been absolutely sick to my stomach with all the destruction and devastation that these fires have caused and displaced so many families,” she began. “I don’t know about you, but I have been feeling survivor’s guilt.”

Dobrev added that evacuating her home in the wake of the blaze was “definitely not how I planned on spending my birthday” and urged her followers to donate and help victims of the wildfires as her “birthday wish.”

“What people really need right now is financial aid to help them get back on their feet and start rebuilding their lives and their homes,” she added, giving a special mention to the Pacific Palisades, and the Altadena and Pasadena communities.

Dobrev referenced a Google spreadsheet linked in her Instagram bio with a list of families who lost their homes in the fires as a source to donate to. “For my birthday this year, I went down that list and I donated to those families, and it would be my birthday wish. I would love it if you could do the same,” she said, encouraging her fans to make donations of any amount within their means to aid in their recovery.

The LA wildfires ignited on Tuesday, January 7, in the Pacific Palisades and spread to various locations around the area, scorching thousands of acres of structures, including homes and businesses.

“I put myself in the shoes of all these people whose homes have burned down to the ground with their belongings, memories, everything that made them feel safe in the world now gone, and their insurance dropped them,” Dobrev added. “For some of them, the level of tragedy is immeasurable, and it’s really hard to comprehend.”

In the caption of her post, the actress noted that there is a dedicated section for Black families and other historically marginalized groups who have been hit especially hard on the spreadsheet she shared. She concluded the video on a heartfelt note, saying, “The journey of healing is a long one, and I’m sending so much love to you.”

The now-contained LA wildfires are reported to have claimed at least 27 lives.

