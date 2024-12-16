‘Not Something I Ever Thought…’: Rainn Wilson Shows Parts Of His House Damaged In Mountain Fire

Rainn Wilson truly shocked everyone when he revealed that a big section of his house was burned down in a mountain fire in November. Now, he shared another video showcasing the state of his house after the disaster occurred.

Wilson took to his Instagram on November 11 and shared the sad news saying that his California home had “almost burned down.” In the video, he expressed thankfulness because he and his wife Holiday Reinhorn's house was not entirely destroyed like many others when the fire occurred.

The Office star gave a huge shout-out to his wife who assisted in evacuating the pigs and other animals in their barn. Now, almost a month later, the actor shared another clip on his Soul Bloom account on Instagram and showcased the condition of the parts of his house that were burned down.

Wilson said in the video, “Well, this is not something I ever thought I’d be doing,” adding, “Walking through the remains of my bedroom and my closet and my bathroom, and there’s my toilet. My charred toilet.”

In the clip, he also showcased the state of his office and other sections of his house that were destroyed. He added that that there was some sort of lesson of value there. The actor continued, “I’m not sure what it is — kind of death and fire teaches you a lesson about the impermanence of life and the preciousness of what we have. So I hope you all stay grateful today, for what you have.”

The performer once again expressed his thankfulness that their house was there despite the disastrous fire. His caption read, “Amid the ashes is sometimes ... where we best reflect on what truly holds value in our lives.”